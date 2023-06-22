To learn more about how to win your New Mexico dream hunt, go to https://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/hunting/applications-and-draw-information/enhancement-hunts/
All proceeds from enhancement hunts are used solely for habitat enhancement, conservation, research and management projects in New Mexico for the species raffled. Authorizations may be used either by the recipient or any individual of the recipient’s choice through sale, barter or gift. These hunts do not count as once-in-a-lifetime hunts.
