A free workshop presented by the Legal Resources for the Elderly Program, Estate Planning, Probate and Institutional Medicaid, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, via video and teleconference.
This presentation will cover information regarding debt problems, such as what happens if a person can't pay their debts, what actions debt collectors can take, and what action a person may take if they are sued for a debt that they owe.
To register, you can call 505-797-6005 and we will send you the registration link, or register directly in advance by clicking on the registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u6uRwTA7QMOWkvVsVIG_MQ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.