Among numerous items addressed by the Sierra County Commission during their January 6 regular meeting, was the election of board officers. In attending to this measure, previous chairman James Paxon acknowledged his pleasure in having served in this role for the past four years and entered a nomination for commissioner Travis Day to serve as chairman for the coming year. With a supporting second from commissioner Hank Hopkins, and Day expressing acceptance, the nomination was endorsed by an unanimous vote.
With this accomplished, Paxon relinquished his chair to Day, who then presided over the remainder of the morning’s session.
His first action, was to enter a motion for commissioner Paxon to now fill the board’s vice-chair post, which with Hopkins’ second was also quickly and unanimously endorsed.
ANNUAL TAX MEASURE SET ASIDE
Prior to convening the morning’s regular meeting, commissioners held a public hearing to accept statements regarding a proposed ordinance (23-001), which was aimed at establishing potential property tax benefits for low-income households. County attorney Dave Pato relayed how all county commissions in the state are required to consider this measure at the outset of each calendar year. He explained how the ordinance would essentially oblige the county to pay tax shortfalls for qualifying properties, which was later estimated to an approximate $200,000 annual expense. Pato further told commissioners that all of New Mexico’s County boards have consistently rejected the yearly ordinance due to potential fiscal impacts, with sole the exception of Los Alamos County, which he said maintains sufficient reserve funds for such a program.
There were no statements of support or opposition offered during the public hearing and when commissioners addressed the measure during the morning’s regular meeting, Pato suggested the estimated cost would pose a significant burden upon the county’s finances and recommended the board deny the ordinance.
With the attorney’s comments noted and no further statements offered, commissioners joined in unanimously supporting a motion to “not approve” the proposed measure.
EARLY 2023 FIRE ALERT
During his regular report, Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams told commissioners that he and officials throughout the state were on keen alert for an early startup to the 2023 wildfire season. He said two significant human-caused blazes had already been reported, and in noting the moderate-to-high fire dangers now present throughout the region, urged area residents and visitors to remain alert to the serious situation.
Ryan pointed out how the welcomed and heavy monsoon rains that quenched major fires in the Gila Wilderness and throughout the state last summer, also prompted the growth of grasses and similar “light flashy” fuels. He reminded commissioners and citizens how wildfires moving through such fuels often burn fast and hard, posing significant problems for firefighters and potential dangers for the public.
Ryan said steps are now being taken to prepare for this growing threat and ongoing efforts are aimed at assuring Sierra County and surrounding communities are ready to provide any mutual support that might be required in the coming months.
In this regard, the ESA told commissioners that the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department was poised to take possession of a new fire truck in the coming days, while four vehicles are in line for delivery to other county fire departments at some point in the near future.
OTHER ACTION AND REPORTS
•After assuring the move could be accomplished within Sheriff Joshua Baker’s current budget, commissioners unanimously approved his request to increase the salary for the department’s under-sheriff position. Noting how the under-sheriff was relied upon to serve in all functions of the sheriff when required, Baker said he felt the increase was warranted and would further serve in attracting qualified candidates for the post.
•Commissioners approved a series of resolutions addressing annual requirements and necessary signatory changes. Included in the approved actions were the board’s yearly confirmation of compliance with the state’s open meetings act, Roberts Rules of Order, inspection of public records regulations and rules for public participation in commission meetings. Board members also endorsed grant and signatory authorities necessary for county manager Amber Vaughn to fully execute the requirements of her post.
•During his regular report, county road director Billy Neeley said his crews were still working to finish up flood repairs in the San Miguel area. In response to a question from vice-chair Paxon, he confirmed how a large portion of a primary roadway in that area had been washed away during last year’s floods. While telling commissioners the road had now been rebuilt, Neeley suggested there was considerable work still to be done. Otherwise, Neeley said the road department had been focused on the installation of several cattle guards and culverts, and was planning to address some necessary blading near Engle in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.