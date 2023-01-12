Among numerous items addressed by the Sierra County Commission during their January 6 regular meeting, was the election of board officers. In attending to this measure, previous chairman James Paxon acknowledged his pleasure in having served in this role for the past four years and entered a nomination for commissioner Travis Day to serve as chairman for the coming year. With a supporting second from commissioner Hank Hopkins, and Day expressing acceptance, the nomination was endorsed by an unanimous vote. 

With this accomplished, Paxon relinquished his chair to Day, who then presided over the remainder of the morning’s session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.