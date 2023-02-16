Officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and La Calerita Construction, LLC representatives offered Sierra County residents an update concerning the North Date Street renovation project Wednesday evening, February 15.
Approximately 25 community residents and business owners were on hand for the meeting, which began with a contractor summary of the project’s status and plans for the next phase of development.
Although some delays relating to existing utility lines have been encountered, contractors have successfully removed asphalt and installed a majority of planned drainage components along the northbound date street lanes. Completion of first phase construction is anticipated in the coming weeks, as preparations are being made to initiate phase-two development in mid-March.
Contractor representatives said this second phase would continue with construction of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and roadway development, including partial construction of the planned roundabout at New School Road and Smith Avenue. Plans are now targeting completion of this phase by mid-May, followed by a transition of detours, as construction will begin focusing on southbound lane development.
Citizens on hand for the session raised concerns, pointing out specific traffic hazards at the Ash Street and North Date Street intersection, and at the temporary three-way stop now in place at the New School Road intersection. Project officials took note of the citizens’ statements and said they would examine options that might lessen or eliminate the traffic issues.
•Further information about the North Date Street renovation project is available by contacting NMDOT Public Information Officer Ami Evans by phone at 575-640-5981, or by email at ami.evans@dot.nm.gov.
