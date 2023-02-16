Date St Project Mtg 2col.tif

Officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and La Calerita Construction, LLC representatives offered Sierra County residents an update concerning the North Date Street renovation project Wednesday evening, February 15. 

Approximately 25 community residents and business owners were on hand for the meeting, which began with a contractor summary of the project’s status and plans for the next phase of development.

