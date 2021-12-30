Arlis Rhodes was an out-of-this-world choice to adorn the stage at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with a Space Force wreath.
A supporter of the Doña Ana Daughters of the American Revolution wreath campaign for Wreaths Across America, La Mesa’s Arlis Rhodes is a security guard for Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences. His employer, Fiore Industries, sponsored 100 wreaths for the Daughters, qualifying the Albuquerque company as a WAA corporate sponsor.
The Las Cruces DAR chapter was one of several non-profits that worked to honor all veterans buried at Fort Bayard. Happily, the goal was reached, said Rachael Bissell, WAA Campaign chairperson for the Doña Ana DAR.
“It was wonderful,” Bissell said of seeing the acres of wreaths stretching to the horizon. She said it made the days and hours spent setting up sponsorship tables all around Southern New Mexico worth it. Bissell had taken her patriotic fervor for wreath sponsorships to the Racetrack, Tractor Supply, Las Cruces Farmer’s Market and Toucan Market, to name a few.
“A humbling experience,” Bissell added of adorning graves with wreaths. “It’s such an honor to make this small gesture of thanks to those who fought for our freedom.”
Bissell was accompanied to Fort Bayard with other Doña Ana DAR members, including chapter Regent Linda Bartlett, along with Carol McIntyre and Beth Wallace.
Each year, WAA enables millions of Americans come together to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots is part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The goal is to make sure that no veteran is forgotten.
The idea behind Wreaths Across America is that as long as a veteran’s name is spoken, they will never be forgotten.
As Pierre Claeyssen said, “To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen… to be forgotten is the worst.”
