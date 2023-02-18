Sierra County’s Dam Site Marina and historic recreational community hosted a special celebration Saturday, February 18, honoring the facility’s storied history, and welcoming guests for full day of fun and excitement. The Dam Site’s vintage casitas hosted a lineup of local artists and craftsmen, and an assortment of other vendors were on hand displaying a wide assortment of interesting and tasty wares. At the noon hour a contingent of brave and hearty souls signed up to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge Party. Casting off fears, troubles and worries with a shocking splash, most emerged exhilarated and energized for Spring 2023, to begin.
Festivities are scheduled through 8 pm Saturday evening, with a luminaria walk and light display promising to delight all visitors.
