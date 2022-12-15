In gathering for their December 14 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners attended to several public hearings and numerous year-end measures, while also engaging in lengthy discussions regarding both the Cantrell Dam and a proposed animal control agreement with Williamsburg.
VIEWING CANTRELL CONCERNS
While not resulting in any action by the board, a preliminary engineering report focusing on the Cantrell Dam stimulated discussion about initial flood mitigation and long term maintenance of the structure.
Located on Bureau of Land Management property on the slopes of the Mud Mountains west of I-25, the Cantrell Dam has long been overlooked by authorities. This lack of attention was brought to the forefront in 2020, when a slow moving rainstorm inundated areas above the structure. Runoff overtopped the dam, threatened downstream residents along the affected arroyo and went on to deliver considerable damage to the county fairgrounds, T-or-C’s Louis Armijo Sports Complex and many residences in both T-or-C and Williamsburg.
Prompted by this incident, city officials initiated an immediate in-house effort to shore up the structure and later engaged Wilson and Company to conduct a preliminary engineering study and to examine potential options for managing storm runoff through the Cantrell Dam’s watershed.
Following through with this task, Wilson and Company engineer Glen Selover provided board members with a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He outlined water flow data revealed by the study and said the preliminary effort centered on two primary options. One would restore the dam’s integrity and functionality, the other would breach the structure and develop infrastructure to slow down flow rates and safely move water through the community to the Rio Grande channel.
Selover said initial estimates would expect renovation of the dam to cost between $3-to-5 million, and the breach approach to cost between $2 and $3 million. Although acknowledging concerns expressed by commissioner Merry Jo Fahl about the “breach” option, and noting how the term sounded bad, the Wilson and Company engineer suggested the approach was sound. He reiterated how the breach method would focus on controlling water flow rather than ponding runoff. In this regard, he emphasized how failure of the Cantrell Dam’s structure could potentially release a near 20-foot wall of water downstream that would be far more destructive than the 2020 overtopping.
Following the presentation, discussion affirmed that records do not indicate who built the Cantrell Dam and that determining the responsibilities of concerned municipalities and entities would likely be a long and drawn out effort.
Commissioners welcomed additional comments by Sierra County Commission Chairman James Paxon, Williamsburg Mayor Deb Stubblefield and Sierra County Flood Commissioner Sandy Jones. While all agreed with the need to address the Cantrell Dam and to mitigate future flooding threats, all three also recognized how the associated costs would require the community to unite and work together to address the Cantrell Dam and other flood control measures.
As previously noted, no action emanated from the morning’s session, but commissioners indicated a strong interest in moving forward with steps to safeguard the Cantrell Dam’s watershed and to further initiate a more responsible community approach toward both flood mitigation and long term maintenance of protective structures.
ANIMAL CONTROL MOU ENDORSED
As he introduced a proposed Memorandum of Understanding with the Village of Williamsburg for animal control services, city manager Bruce Swingle noted how this service was historically provided to the village as part of a previous Joint Powers Agreement for law enforcement services. He affirmed Williamsburg’s recent decision to terminate this JPA and said the MOU would be to provide animal control services that as of December 1 were no longer available for village residents.
Outlining similar agreements the city has in place with Sierra County and the City of Elephant Butte, Swingle said the county pays $3,000 per month to assist with shelter operations and $30 per call, while Elephant Butte’s agreement delivers $1,110 to per month to support the shelter and $50 per call.
In seeking to establish an equitable fee for Williamsburg, the city manager offered two options, to base the fee on the village’s percentage of use of animal control services, or upon population of the municipality.
In estimating both options, Swingle said Williamsburg’s population accounted for near 5-percent of the community and would translate in to an annual fee of approximately $18,851. A percentage of use estimate found the Village to be near 5.6-percent, which the city manager said would result in a slightly higher annual fee, nearer $19,000.
Board members were told T-or-C’s annual costs for operating the animal shelter and providing animal control services amounted to approximately $235,000. In support, he said Sierra County’s present agreement provides $110,000 per year, Elephant Butte’s present agreement provides $44,000, and with the proposed agreement, Williamsburg would provide approximately $18,000 per year.
Williamsburg mayor Deb Stubblefield emphasized how increases proposed by T-or-C for law enforcement and animal control services sought an annual fee of near $117,000 from the village. Noting the municipality’s annual budget was approximately $200,000, she relayed how the city’s proposal was too steep for the village to manage and indicated this prompted trustees’ decision to terminate the JPA.
While the discussion raised issued regarding other outstanding payments due to and from both municipalities, commissioners focused on defining an equitable animal control services fee for the village. Members examined the potential impacts of basing the fee on either population or a percentage basis. Although subsequent discussion found the board divided over which approach would be best, commissioners ultimately agreed that basing the fee on population would provide the most stable fee structure and then joined in unanimously endorsing a motion to approve the MOU.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance No. 742, which amended city code to designate the Sierra County Magistrate Court as having jurisdiction over municipal ordinances. This measure was the culmination of several months effort by a committee designated to determine if the proposed dissolution of the city’s municipal court was warranted. The committee recently recommended the city shift to the magistrate court and with board approval of the ordinance, the measure will now be forwarded to the State Supreme Court for final consideration.
•After conducting three separate public hearings, commissioners opted to deny the request for placement of a stop sign at the corner of Broadway and Arrowhead Drive. Subsequent action saw the board unanimously approve a previously denied multi-animal permit request, and although divided 3-to-2, commissioners supported a motion to deny a special use request seeking to utilize a residential property for a community center recovery meeting place.
•Other board action included the approval of two grant agreements for the Sierra Joint Office on Aging, endorsement of state Grants-in-Aid support for the public library, as well as the approval of requested budget adjustments, proposed code revisions pertaining to animal licensing and permitting, and a lease agreement for a residence at the municipal golf course.
•During reports, city manager Swingle introduced board members to the T-or-C Police Department’s new Chief, Luis Tavizon, and also welcomed the city’s new Finance Director, Kristy Wilson to the city’s administrative team.
•The city manager also highlighted the recent receipt of a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, which will be aimed at an initial phase of water meter upgrades. He praised the efforts of assistant city manager Traci Alvarez and officials with the South Central Council of Governments in acquiring this funding.
•Affirming changes to come in 2023, city manager Swingle further stated his contract would be expiring in May and told commissioners that a concerned effort to seek his replacement would begin in January.
