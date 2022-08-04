download.png

Incoming college students in New Mexico and Texas have even more opportunities with college tuition assistance at Doña Ana Community College (DACC). Registration for the fall semester is still open. 

DACC is offering information to all New Mexico students regarding the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship which offers free college tuition to New Mexico residents. DACC also offers a special tuition rate for students living in some parts of Texas through the college’s Texas 135 waiver. 

