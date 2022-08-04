Incoming college students in New Mexico and Texas have even more opportunities with college tuition assistance at Doña Ana Community College (DACC). Registration for the fall semester is still open.
DACC is offering information to all New Mexico students regarding the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship which offers free college tuition to New Mexico residents. DACC also offers a special tuition rate for students living in some parts of Texas through the college’s Texas 135 waiver.
The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship is a newly-offered scholarship program through the state of New Mexico which provides tuition-free college to students. To qualify, students must:
•Be a New Mexico resident
•Attend a public two- or four-year higher education institution in New Mexico
•Be enrolled in at least six or more credit hours per semester
•Meet a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA
•Must have fewer than 90 attempted college credits
The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship is transferable to a public four-year college within the state. Students who already have bachelor’s degrees do not qualify. For more information about the Opportunity Scholarship and other funding opportunities, go to https://dacc.nmsu.edu/fa/.
Texas residents wishing to attend DACC can receive a close-to-in-state tuition rate if they live within 135 miles of Doña Ana County through the Texas 135 waiver program. The waiver will significantly decrease tuition for Texas residents from $236 to $99 per credit hour. There are a few restrictions.
Students who are interested in attending DACC can visit https://dacc.nmsu.edu/admissions/. DACC offers incoming students a one-on-one video chat with one of admissions advisors to assist with the admissions process. In addition, students also have their own financial aid advisor to streamline the process in applying for state scholarships and federal financial aid.
