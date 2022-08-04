fishing-native-species-New-Mexico-Rio-Grande-Cutthroat-Trout-Pecos-River-watershed.jpg

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will continue native fish restoration projects in Middle Ponil Creek and Willow Creek.

Middle Ponil Creek is within the Valle Vidal unit of the Carson National Forest, and project activities will occur from Aug. 8-14. Willow Creek is on the Pecos District of the Santa Fe National Forest and project activities will occur from Aug. 15-21.

