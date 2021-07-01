Recent visitors to Elephant Butte Lake State Park may have noticed access restricted to the familiar Rattlesnake Island area, pictured in foreground above.
According to state park’s regional supervisor Evaristo Giron, this portion of the park has been cordoned-off to protect an apparent ancient cultural find. In such cases, state park authorities are required to protect the area in question, until archeologists can be brought in to conduct a formal evaluation.
Giron stated the team of archeologists designated to examine the Rattlesnake Island site are presently engaged in another investigation in the southern part of the state. He said when team members are able to break free from their present tasks, an assessment of the Elephant Butte Lake site could begin in earnest.
While hopeful this would occur in the near term, Giron emphasized how state park authorities are cooperating with Bureau of Reclamation official and other agencies. He suggested a final report about the apparent discovery could take a significant amount of time.
Until the evaluation and archeological assessment are completed, Giron said the site would remain under protection and access to the area would be tightly restricted.
