Dee Balko acquired her cat, Pam, shortly before moving to Cuchillo. “The Cuchillo Cat” tells Pam’s story through her eyes and the many adventures Pam and Denise have had since moving to the ghost town of Cuchillo.
Pam is an adventurous cat and likes to explore. She can see far more than any human, and hear more, too. So follow along with Pam and her incredible adventure through her ghost town home.
The Cuchillo Cat is available at www.dorrancebookstore.com
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Like snowflakes in your hand, the years melted away. As a young mother, Dee Balko always wanted to write children’s books. She became a single mother at 32, widowed and then divorced. Then life got in the way, working several jobs to make ends meet made time fly by.
Now, her sons are grown and doing well and have provided Balko with grandchildren and twin great-grandsons. For the moment, she has decided to slow down a bit.
