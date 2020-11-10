In an otherwise relatively uneventful meeting, School Board member and Secretary, Crystal Diamond presented Board President Brett Smith, with a letter announcing her intention to step down from the board, effective January 1, 2021.
Diamond, elected to the board nearly four years ago, will be sworn in to assume her seat in the New Mexico State Senate on January 21, 2021, after her decisive victory in last week's elections. She cited these duties as her primary reason for her pending resignation from the board. She said it was a decision she came to reluctantly, but wanted to provide the board with enough time to fill her post with the most qualified person.
In her letter to the board Diamond stated, "It has been my utmost privilege to work beside people dedicated to bettering our community and invested in time and love to our world's greatest resources - our children." The board was unanimous in expressing their regret at her decision while respecting the reasons behind it.
Diamond commended the entire board, Superintendent Segura, the schools' administration, faculty and staff for the strides being made, even as it faces the unprecedented challenges this year.
The board will be soliciting applicants interested in being considered for appointment to fill the seat. The board will make an appointment to run until the November 2021 election, when the successful applicant can then, if they choose, run to fill the spot for a full term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.