Health,Insurance,Form,With,Stethoscope,In,Top,View

Health insurance form with stethoscope in top view

 Shutterstock

The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD), beWellnm (New Mexico’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace), the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI), and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD), announced Tuesday the launch of Easy Enrollment. 

The new program allows New Mexicans to check a box on their state income tax form to see if they qualify for low-cost or no-cost health care coverage through Medicaid or beWellnm. This program in essence puts the cost of your healthcare onto your neighbor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.