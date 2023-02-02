The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD), beWellnm (New Mexico’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace), the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI), and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD), announced Tuesday the launch of Easy Enrollment.
The new program allows New Mexicans to check a box on their state income tax form to see if they qualify for low-cost or no-cost health care coverage through Medicaid or beWellnm. This program in essence puts the cost of your healthcare onto your neighbor.
Recent estimates show that about half of the 214,000 New Mexicans who don’t have health coverage qualify for Medicaid or reduced-cost coverage on beWellnm. BeWellnm typically covers people who make too much to qualify for Medicaid and don’t have access to other types of major medical coverage, like health insurance through a job. New federal and state programs have significantly lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs on beWellnm.
By checking the box on their tax form, tax filers give consent to share their personal information, which helps HSD and beWellnm assess their eligibility for coverage. They will then receive an assessment of their eligibility for financial assistance and information about how to enroll.
People eligible for Medicaid can sign up any time during the year. Those who qualify for beWellnm will have a Special Enrollment Period if they check the box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.