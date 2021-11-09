Third and DateCrash 11-9-21 .jpg
Emergency personnel were dispatched to an injury three  vehicle crash at Third and Date, at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 9. According to a witness, the driver of the Chevrolet 1500 was on his cell phone when he rear-ended the Ford Ranger pickup causing it to rear-end the Chevrolet Impala.  The drivers of the Ranger and Impala were transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for their injuries while the driver of the Chevrolet 1500 was arrested for driving while under the influence. The crash is under investigation by the T-or-C Police Department.

