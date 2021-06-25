Post a comment as Guest
- Rebecca Bartoo Named To Head Hot Springs High School As District Announces New Principals
- Welfare Check Leads To Body In Rio Grande River
- Crash On I-25 Sends One To The Hospital
- Fiscal Woes Top Busy T-or-C Meeting
- News From The Schools
- Summer “Housekeeping” As School Board Meets
- PUAB Returns To Solar Ordinance
- Tiger Softball Closes Season At Home
- TigerSharks Take on TCA in Albuquerque
- Fore! Tiger Golf Drives Hard At State Tournament
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:01:51 AM
Sunset: 08:21:40 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 06:02:11 AM
Sunset: 08:21:43 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NE @ 14mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 06:02:32 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:02:54 AM
Sunset: 08:21:46 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NE @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:03:18 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:03:42 AM
Sunset: 08:21:43 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:04:07 AM
Sunset: 08:21:38 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
