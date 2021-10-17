I-25 mm66 Crash 10-17-21 cropped.JPG

Emergency personnel were dispatched to an unknown injury vehicle crash at mm 66 on I-25, just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 17. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, a Lincoln Continental had come to rest in the median and a long stretch of guardrail was mangled. The driver, Andrew Vargas, 19, of Albuquerque, was the only one injured and had stated he was headed north when he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

