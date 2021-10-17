Emergency personnel were dispatched to an unknown injury vehicle crash at mm 66 on I-25, just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 17. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, a Lincoln Continental had come to rest in the median and a long stretch of guardrail was mangled. The driver, Andrew Vargas, 19, of Albuquerque, was the only one injured and had stated he was headed north when he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire Destroys Motor Home
- Early Morning Fire Destroys Residence
- Crash On I-25 Injures One
- Elephant Days' Return Celebration Embraced
- Water Meter Proposal Dominates T-or-C Meeting
- Kirikos
- Tiger Volleyball With Road Win At Silver
- Multiple Fentanyl Overdoses Locally
- NOTICE OF GOVERNMENT FRAUD AND DECEPTION: PART 16
- TCMS TIGERS 2021 FOOTBALL TEAM
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:15:23 AM
Sunset: 06:32:36 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:16:10 AM
Sunset: 06:31:26 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 19mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:16:58 AM
Sunset: 06:30:17 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:17:46 AM
Sunset: 06:29:09 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:35 AM
Sunset: 06:28:02 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:19:23 AM
Sunset: 06:26:55 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:20:13 AM
Sunset: 06:25:50 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.