Emergency personnel were dispatched to an injury vehicle crash at mm 62 on I-25, Monday December 6, causing southbound traffic to be deterred for a few hours to Highway 187 at mm 63. The Ford F150 was south bound when it drifted into the guard cables in the median resulting in one subject being pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash is under investigation by New Mexico State Police.
