Crash At Elephant Butte Lake Sends One To The Hospital

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, emergency personnel were called to respond to the S-curves about one mile north of Hot Springs Landing on Rock Canyon Road in Elephant Butte. The driver of the 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle failed to negotiate the second half of the curves, resulting in an injury crash and him being transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Hospital. The incident is under investigation. Pick up next week’s Sentinel for updated details.

