UPDATED 9:24 am, 3/23/20
• First Baptist Church, no Sunday School. Services will be closed to a congregation but will be broadcast on KCHS.
• Citizens Bank has limited walk-in service. Drive-ups are open during regular drive-up hours. Call 894-0820 with questions or to make an appointment.
• First Savings Bank lobby is closed to the public. Call 894-7148 to set up an appointment for new accounts, loans or safety deposit box access.
• Bank of the Southwest T-or-C & Elephant Butte branches will close with the exception of appointments. All customers can use the drive-up to complete their transactions. Anyone needing to set up a new account, apply for a loan, access their safety deposit boxes, etc. can make an appointment by calling 894-7171.
• MVD office operations are going to appointment only for transactions that can’t be done online. To make an appointment go to MVDonline.com or call 1-888-683-4636.
• The Elephant Butte Irrigation District Offices will be closed for three weeks. For information call 575-526-6671.
• American Legion Post 44 is closed until April 10.
• Moose Lodge activities have been halted, however, the social quarters are still open.
• Rock & Gem Show set for March 28 & 29 has been cancelled.
• Face-to-Face meetings through 4-H have been suspended.
• T-or-C Schools will remain closed to students until 4/6. TEACHERS will be preparing packets and contacting student’s families for delivery/pick up. Breakfast and Lunch service is available to students by pick up only at the High School ONLY. 7:30-8 and 11:30-Noon. Arrey Elementary (pick up both at 9 a.m.), Head Start Child Care, 1407 E. Sixth (pickup both 9:30-10:30) and Church at the Butte (pick up both at 10 a.m.)
• Visitors are being restricted and tested to Sierra Vista Hospital, see full details elsewhere in ad.
• Senior Center is closed through April 30 but will provide meals via curbside at the Center – drive through in the 3rd Street parking lot. Home delivered meals will continue to be delivered and transportation is available for medical appointments, grocery shopping and bill pay ONLY! Homemaking and respite services continue as normal.
• The Department of Transportation T-or-C office is closed to the public for the next few weeks. The office is still open and can be reached by phone 575-894-3949.
• Sierra County Commission Meeting (3/17) moved to City Commission Chambers and will be broadcast on KCHS Radio.
• Truth or Consequences Rotary Club Meetings cancelled for month of March.
• Sierra Vista Hospital’s fundraiser Denim & Diamonds (3/28) has been cancelled.
• Las Cruces Space Festival cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.