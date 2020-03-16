UPDATED 3:35 pm, 3/16/20
• Moose Lodge activities have been halted, however, the social quarters are still open.
• Rock & Gem Show set for March 28 & 29 has been cancelled.
• Face-to-Face meetings through 4-H have been suspended.
• T-or-C Schools will remain closed to students until 4/6. TEACHERS will be preparing packets and contacting student’s families for delivery/pick up. Breakfast and Lunch service is available to students by pick up only at the High School ONLY. 7:30-8 and 11:30-Noon.
• The Sierra County Republican party meeting for the evening of March 16 has been cancelled.
•New Mexico State Parks closed through April 9, 2020
Santa Fe– As directed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in response to COVID-19, the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) is closing all New Mexico State Parks effective Monday, March 16.
Scheduled events during this time have also been canceled in the interest of public safety. The closures will expire April 9 unless extended. A law enforcement presence will remain in the park to ensure the protection of natural resources.
Visitors with overnight camping reservations will be issued a full refund. To stay up to date on additional announcements, visit the State Parks website.
In addition to canceling all large public events and avoiding large public gatherings whenever possible, New Mexico health officials continue to urge New Mexicans to:
- Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel
- Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at 1-855- 600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19
• Visitors are being restricted and tested to Sierra Vista Hospital.
• Senior Center is closed through April 30 but will provide meals via curbside at the Center – drive through in the 3rd Street parking lot. Home delivered meals will continue to be delivered and transportation is available for medical appointments, grocery shopping and bill pay ONLY! Homemaking and respite services continue as normal.
• The Department of Transportation T-or-C office is closed to the public for the next few weeks. The office is still open and can be reached by phone 575-894-3949.
• Sierra County Commission Meeting (3/17) moved to City Commission Chambers and will be broadcast on KCHS Radio.
• Truth or Consequences Rotary Club Meetings cancelled for month of March.
• Sierra Vista Hospital’s fundraiser Denim & Diamonds (3/28) has been cancelled.
• Las Cruces Space Festival cancelled.
