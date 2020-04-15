An update from Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH)
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ENGINEERED MASS MURDER: REPORT ON COVID-19–PART 1
- COVID-19
- Hometown Heroes II
- Could former Badgers star Quintez Cephus be among the answers to Packers’ questions at receiver?
- Fire Fighters On Scene Quick
- T-or-C Water Rate Hike Delayed
- T-or-C Trash Services Continue
- SVH Remains Open And Prepared
- Audit, Budget And Updates Top EB Session
- Ortiz
Images
Videos
Commented
- Hunt (4)
- Hometown Heroes III (1)
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM
Sunset: 07:41:42 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Some passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:34:30 AM
Sunset: 07:42:26 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 22mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 47F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:33:20 AM
Sunset: 07:43:10 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:10 AM
Sunset: 07:43:54 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:01 AM
Sunset: 07:44:38 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:29:54 AM
Sunset: 07:45:22 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NW @ 15mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:47 AM
Sunset: 07:46:06 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.