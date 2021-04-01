As of Wednesday, March 31 official state statistics showed that New Mexico had thus far received approximately 1,428,885 doses of coronavirus vaccine. Of these, a total of 254,420 were delivered through federal sources, while a majority of 1,164,365, were obtained through a variety of other conduits. Demonstrating the statewide effort to deliver available vaccines to the public, the latest reports confirmed at least 1,194,900 had already been administered. This number included 459,603 individuals who are now fully vaccinated and 742,884 who have received at least one dose.
Translated into percentages, these figures indicate that 27.3-percent of New Mexico residents have already been fully vaccinated, while 44.2-percent have received at least one dose of the available vaccines.
In Sierra County, a total of 6,999 doses have already been administered among the estimated 9,519 residents, with an estimated 2,854 fully vaccinated and near 4,250 with at least one dose. This suggests 44.6-percent of the local population has already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and a full 30-percent are fully vaccinated.
During their March 25 regular meeting, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board were told the hospital received its final shipment of the Pfizer vaccine earlier in the month and had since switched over to primarily administering the new Moderna vaccine. Hospital officials noted that while efforts will continue to assure those who received only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine will receive their followup shot, future vaccinations will likely focus on distributing the Moderna vaccine, as it has a longer shelf-life and is more readily available at the present time.
WHERE TO GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE
•At present, Sierra Vista Hospital remains the primary source for vaccinations in Sierra County. Further information about the hospital’s continuing efforts, hours of availability and future vaccination opportunities may be obtained by phoning (575) 894-2111.
•Sierra County residents may also obtain COVID-19 vaccinations through the New Mexico Department of Health, 201 East Fourth Ave, in T-or-C. Information about the health department’s ongoing program and other information relating to available COVID-19 vaccinations is available by phoning (575) 894-2716.
•Vaccinations are further available through the Walmart pharmacy, 2001 HR Ashbaugh Drive, in T-or-C. Appointments are presently required and vaccinations are limited. Additional information about available COVID-19 vaccine, scheduling an appointment and other related information is available by phoning (575) 894-0645.
•As the availability of COVID-19 vaccine variants becomes more available, other local sources for vaccinations will likely be designated. A number of online websites and other sources have been established to help citizens find locations with available vaccinations, both within and outside their communities.
New Mexico residents may register with the Department of Health and secure vaccinations by visiting https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has established “VaccineFinder,” which may be accessed by visiting https://www.cdc.gov.
Other online sources aiding in the search for available vaccine include https://www.vaccines.gov, https://www.goodrx.com, and https://www.solvhealth.com.
A wealth of information concerning the coronavirus can further be found by searching the term “COVID-19,” and a comprehensive overview of past and present COVID-19 information is also available by visiting The COVID Tracking Project at https://www.covidtracking.com.
Sierra County residents are encouraged to listen to KCHS Radio 101.9 FM & 1400 AM for daily morning COVID-19 updates from Emergency Services Administrator Paul Tooley, and are also invited to visit the Sierra County Website, www.sierraco.org for up-to-date information and related statistics.
