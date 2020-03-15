Sierra Vista Hospital has expanded visitor restriction for both the hospital and clinic operations. All visitors to SVH will have their temperatures checked at the door, and will also be asked a series of four screening questions before entry will be granted.
Hospital officials urge anyone experiencing fever, coughing, shortness of breath, or who may think they may have contracted COVID-19 to refrain from entering any part of the hospital or the hospital’s emergency room before first contacting designated medical authorities.
Anyone who may be experiencing such symptoms is encouraged to phone 1-855-660-3453 and to speak with a help line representative before taking any other action.
•Typically crowded with visitors on a warm Saturday afternoon (above), the shores of Elephant Butte Lake State Park reflected the level of concern being extended to the COVID-19 virus outbreak March 14, as the state facility implemented a ban on overnight camping. This restriction will be in place at the state park through early April, while day-use access to the facility is presently slated to continue.
•In a March 15 press release, officials with Holloman Air Force Base announced they were raising the level of health protection conditions on the base (HPCON) to “Alpha,” which was noted to be the first step up from a normal baseline level. Emphasizing Holloman AFB does not have any present cases of COVID-19 on-base, or within its neighboring community, 49th Wing Commander, Col Joseph Campo, ordered the status increase to assure all proper precautions are implemented or otherwise prepared.
