Sierra County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution (No. 108-069) during their April 21 regular meeting, which urges New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to approve a plan to reopen the state’s businesses, which was proposed by the New Mexico Business Coalition.
If endorsed, this measure would establish a gradual reopening of businesses and establishments, in line with health restrictions and guidelines now in place for essential services.
•Commissioners also approved the publication of a fire ban ordinance (No. 20-001), which will return to the board for final consideration next month.
•Board action further included endorsement of a positive review of the county’s volunteer fire departments, renewal of a grant agreement for the Sheriff’s Department, as well as measures modifying polling locations for the upcoming party primary election and affirming overall election processes.
•Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the commission’s regular meeting included only essential attendees, but was broadcast live through a variety of outlets to assure citizens an opportunity to observe the proceedings.
Let's hope the county is ready for this opening. Right now we're at zero cases, but lots of out-of-town/state license plates around here these days. I just want to fish EB during the day from shore.
