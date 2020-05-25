Hundreds of Sierra County citizens, officials, veterans groups and an untold number of visitors lined up to honor American service veterans and all of the armed services personnel who have and continue to trade their lives for our country’s freedoms. Beginning in the City of Elephant Butte, the extended lineup of vehicles moved onward to Truth or Consequences and concluded with a rousing tour through the New Mexico State Veterans Home. The string of participants brought traffic flow to a standstill as it passed through the community, as spectators and those briefly inconvenienced patiently waved in support of the community’s patriotic outpouring. 

