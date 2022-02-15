While agreeing extensive efforts were involved with revisions made to Sierra County’s present solid waste ordinance in 2015, county commission members nonetheless agreed to schedule a workshop for further review of the regulations during the board’s February 15 regular meeting. An apparent increasing amount of litter and illegal dumping throughout the county prompted discussion. Although board members were divided as to how to best address this concern, they agreed that a more thorough review of the county’s present regulations would be appropriate. Once scheduled, a date for this workshop will be announced.
•Action items addressed by commissioners February 15 included the approval of a request to develop a new “law enforcement only” shooting range, endorsement of three annual NMDOT Road fund requests, and the acceptance of final designs for Monticello’s Bridge of Grace renovation project.
•The morning’s regular session further included the announcement of a multi-agency emergency services training exercise planned to take place at Spaceport America in March, along with other department updates and the formal recognition of employee service milestones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.