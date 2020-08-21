While ultimately being postponed to allow for special workshop discussion, a proposed plan to increase sheriff’s department salaries occupied a significant portion of the Sierra County Commission’s August 18 regular meeting. Introduced by Sheriff Glenn Hamilton, the proposal was seeking to eliminate one deputy position and to utilize associated revenue for an across-the-board pay increase within the department.
Hamilton explained how sheriff’s department salaries are below those offered by the Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD), New Mexico State Police and many other regional law enforcement agencies. At present, he said entry level positions within the department receive pay equivalent to that offered by Walmart and/or McDonalds. Indicating this stands as a real obstacle, Hamilton noted how the county extends considerable investment and up to a year in training for each deputy, only to regularly lose trained personnel to higher paying agencies.
Acknowledging extraordinary efforts the county administration made earlier this year to assure a functional budget amid COVID-19 setbacks, commission chairman James Paxon said he met with the sheriff and affirmed that any pay increase would have to be managed within his department’s established budget. With this understood, the sheriff went on to outline the incentive proposal, which he said would not bring his department equal to the pay scale now offered by the TCPD, but would produce a somewhat competitive wage scale.
Although board members each expressed a desire to bring about pay increases for the sheriff’s department and other deserving staff members during the ensuing discussion, commissioner Frances Luna pointed out discrepancies in plan summaries originally provided to the board and those being proposed during Tuesday’s session. County manager Bruce Swingle confirmed a need for clarification of the plan’s details, explaining how overall costs for the move would likely be above $100,000 and noting this significantly exceeded the salary for a single deputy position.
Luna also confirmed Hamilton’s assertion that the TCPD would likely maintain a higher pay structure than would be achievable for the sheriff’s department, as the TCPD is supplemented through a gross receipt tax allotment, which provides added revenue for salaries and operations. While unable to compete dollar-for-dollar with the TCPD and other regional agencies, she suggested the county’s major (90-percent) contribution toward the employees’ insurance plan should be more clearly emphasized as a benefit not equalled by the TCPD or many other agencies.
Luna went on to report how other department leaders have already indicated they would like to pursue a similar approach to achieve staff pay increases, and said in light of recent efforts made to establish an overall budget, a special workshop might be convened to more closely review the sheriff’s proposal and options regarding other departments.
Vice-chair Travis Day said he too had discussed the proposal with Sheriff Hamilton and was originally convinced the move was feasible. With this acknowledged, he affirmed that numbers in the plan being put before the board differed from those he first reviewed. While emphasizing his desire to increase pay levels for the sheriff’s department, Day stressed this must be accomplished within the established budget, and indicated he felt a more detailed review of the proposal was in order.
Chairman Paxon expressed disappointment with sheriff’s department salaries being so notably lower than neighboring agencies and said he would hope to achieve a pay structure that would attract applicants and encourage them to stay with the county. At the same time, he too stressed that any incentive plan would have to remain within established department budgets.
Commissioner Luna entered a motion to postpone consideration of the sheriff’s proposal and to schedule a special workshop to more clearly review his plan, as well as to discuss similar approaches other departments might engage.
With the chairman adding that such options must all be managed within established budgets, he accepted both the motion and vice-chair Day’s second, before board members joined in approving the motion and moved on to address other agenda items.
FILM, MEDIA, AND MUSIC
With an unanimous vote of support, commissioners approved Resolution No. 109-013, which will now establish a new Film, Media and Music advisory board for the county. In discussion, Luna and fellow board members acknowledged Cary “Jagger” Gustin’s 28-year service as the county’s official Film Liaison and emphasized this effort would not alter his role. County manager Swingle noted how the film liaison position worked directly with film companies and fulfilled a vital role in helping to both facilitate and accommodate productions in Sierra County. He said the proposed board would more directly focus its efforts on promoting the county to firms operating in film, music and media industries.
In approving the resolution, commissioners also included board support for Gustin to continue serving as the county’s film liaison and indicated they would be look to begin reviewing applications for Film, Media and Music advisory board positions when they reconvene for their next regular meeting in September.
FLOOD RECOVERY
All three commissioners and the county manger each expressed personal notes of thanks to the county’s Facilities and Road Departments for efforts they made during and after the flooding rains that damaged the Sierra County Fairgrounds and many other areas July 26. Swingle noted how department leaders and crew members responded immediately to the emergency and were successful in minimizing damage at the fairgrounds and to other county facilities. Following the event, he said staff members were able to quickly realize positive results, while also assisting a team of contracted recovery specialists brought in to handle major cleanup, decontamination and testing needs.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•During her report, commissioner Luna questioned Sierra County Clerk Shelly Trujillo about recent party efforts to bolster absentee voting for the upcoming November election. Trujillo acknowledged these efforts have apparently reached out to approximately 900 residents in Sierra County and she urged those interested in voting absentee to follow through with those applications. Trujillo further encouraged individuals who may not have received one of these absentee ballot requests, but who would still like to vote absentee, to contact the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 100 North Date Street, (575) 894-2840 for further information.
In response to a question from chairman Paxon, Trujillo confirmed that those issued an absentee ballot would not be able to “change their minds” and cast a regular ballot. She said essentially, voters may only be issued one ballot. Trujillo further confirmed that all of Sierra County’s regular polling locations would be open on Election Day.
•Commissioners approved publication of Ordinance No. 20-004, which would formally approve of efforts to support a new development by AeroVironment at Spaceport America. This measure will return to the board for a formal public hearing and final consideration.
In association with the proposed ordinance, commissioners unanimously supported motions approving an intergovernmental agreement with the New Mexico Economic Development Department, and a project participation agreement with AeroVironment. These measures were noted to be necessary steps in aiding the firm’s acquisition of assistance through provisions of the state’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA).
•Board members acknowledged the recent resignation of Human Resources (HR) Administrative Director Serina Bartoo, whom county manager Swingle said opted to leave to oversee homeschooling of her children. Swingle praised Bartoo’s past efforts and said while a replacement will be found, Serina would not be replaceable.
Commission members concurred with the county manager and later approved a new contract with Triadic Software for payroll services. Board members recognized how the loss of Bartoo’s knowledge in this necessary function would place an undue burden on other staff members and agreed the acquisition of payroll services through Triadic would help to assure consistency while the process of finding a new HR director is ongoing.
•Other action items addressed by commissioners included approval of two contract amendments with Olive Tree counseling services, endorsement of a take-home vehicle request by the sheriff’s department, as well as approval of a capital asset inventory certification for the annual audit, and the in-house transfer of Payment In Lieu of Taxes revenue to a designated account.
•During his regular report, county manager Swingle confirmed the annual audit process is ongoing and appeared to be on track to meet all timelines and submission requirements.
•Swingle also told commissioners that Census 2020 enumerators (door-knockers) were out in force in Sierra County, looking to account for residents who have not already responded to the census. He said the county’s present response rate was approximately 35.9-percent and while this was noted to be near New Mexico’s statewide average, the county manger said it was well below percentages in most other states. Swingle once again encouraged residents to participate in the census and affirmed that information collection would continue through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.