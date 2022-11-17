In contrast to most sessions held over the past few months, the November 15 regular meeting of the Sierra County Commission was lightly attended, no public comments were offered, and board members were tasked with only a handful of action items on the morning’s agenda.
PROPERTY ACTIONS
After unanimously approving items included in the agenda’s “consent items,” and addressing regular department reports, commissioners focused on two measures pertaining to property vacation requests.
Once assured the two measures required separate actions, board members first joined in approving an administrative directive to publish a request to partially vacate Chloride Silver Bar Ranch Unit-1. This property was noted to be near Winston, and board members indicated the measure would return to the commission for further consideration.
•In moving on to the proposed appointment of a freeholders for a request seeking partial road vacation in Hillsboro, vice chairman Travis Day expressed concern. He relayed how several community members had contacted him and stated objections to the proposed action, emphasizing how the roadway in question was a frequently utilized access for local businesses and residents.
With this point noted, Day confirmed the commission was not required to appoint the freeholders committee. County attorney Dave Pato relayed how the board was empowered to render a decision regarding the vacation request, and suggested they need only appoint the committee if commissioners felt the independent assessment was required.
Acknowledging limited access within Hillsboro and stating a reluctance to further restrict local businesses, Day entered a motion to not appoint the freeholders committee. With a second from commissioner Hank Hopkins, board members unanimously approved the motion.
LEGISLATIVE GOALS ENDORSED
Following a review by county manager Amber Vaughn, commissioners joined in unanimously approving a motion to support four 2023 legislative priorities established by the New Mexico Counties board of directors.
Included in these priorities are detention reimbursements and EMS support that are part of upcoming House Bill 2 appropriations, as well as a return-to-work initiative and additional staffing support for law enforcement, fire and EMS. The established legislative goals further include the establishment of a fund for the construction and renovation of district courthouses, and clarifications regarding how the Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) pertains to election records and related data.
In addressing the measure, chairman James Paxon questioned if the proposed return-to-work initiative for retired law enforcement officials would pose negative effects for the state’s Public Employee Retirement Association (PERA).
Outgoing Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton said several studies were conducted in this regard and told commissioners it was determined that the move would have no significant impact. He noted how primary objection to the re-hiring of retired officers was emanating from the Albuquerque police union, regarding concerns about how the reintroduction of former officers might negatively impact upward mobility for active personnel. Hamilton said discussion regarding this objection is underway and indicated efforts to address the union’s concern and modify the request are moving forward.
•Vice chair Day also raised a question regarding the establishment of a $750,000 fund to reimburse counties for the transportation of state prisoners. He suggested the amount seemed very low.
Sheriff Hamilton explained how larger counties were more heavily impacted by these costs and how the definition of a “state” prisoner was somewhat convoluted. With this noted, he said the board of directors felt the the $750,000 was a good starting point for the initiative; understanding that an assessment of actual costs moving forward would determine if increases would be requested in the future.
ACTION FOR LIVESTOCK LOSS
During his regular report, chairman Paxon announced that the first meeting of the newly formed County Livestock Loss Authority was held the previous day. After expressing his appreciation to fellow board members for appointing him as the county’s representative to this entity, the chairman expressed optimism regarding the group’s initial efforts. Paxon said the authority was already moving to acquire available grants and seeking other supporting revenue to begin addressing livestock loss due to wolf predation.
Noting how representatives from Sierra, Socorro and Catron Counties comprised the County Livestock Loss Authority’s membership, Paxon said the group’s activities would not be restricted to these counties, but would address applications for resource needs from other areas throughout the state also affected by wolf predation.
While acknowledging reimbursements and related processes are still being defined, the commission chairman suggested the formation of the livestock loss authority was a “watershed moment for livestock producers in wolf country.” He emphasized how the authority’s goal was to take better care of livestock owners affected by wolf predation and to hopefully minimize the financial impact from the ongoing presence of wolves.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Commissioners unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Albuquerque-based WAC Upfitters, for the installation of docking station upgrades for Sheriffs Department vehicles. The $59,914.26 expenditure was derived from a legislative Junior Bill appropriation fund and required board approval as it exceeded a spending threshold established for the county’s administration.
•Board members also joined in unanimous approval of a DWI grant funding increase. It was noted that the county was awarded $49,000 to administer the program in July of this year, and this measure accepted a $33,846.40 increase awarded to Sierra County on October 12.
•Because required time for posting of the board’s intent to address two resolutions (No.110-120,110-121) pertaining to wireless communications was insufficient, commissioners followed the county manager’s direction and voted to postpone consideration of both measures.
•County manager Vaughn read an official proclamation into the record, expressing the commission’s gratitude for the efforts of election officials that assisted in processing the November 8 general election.
•The county manager also announced that a flood damage resource manual recently compiled by Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams is now available through the county’s website (www.sierraco.org)
