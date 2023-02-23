Auditor & Commission - 2-3 col w-story.tif

CLEAN AUDIT - Prior to their regular meeting Tuesday, February 21, Sierra County Commissioners welcomed a summary of the municipality’s 2021/2022 Fiscal Year audit, provided by Chris Garner, at podium left, a partner with the Albuquerque-based CPA firm, Pattillo, Brown & Hill. While noting three previous audit findings had been successfully resolved, Garner outlined four findings that emerged from this year’s examination. Suggesting the highlighted issues highlighted were minor, correctable and did not affect the overall assessment, Garner told commissioners the audit earned an “unmodified opinion,”which he said was a clean opinion and one the board should be pleased to recognize. Later, during the morning’s regular meeting, commissioners approved a series funding applications, several measures aimed at advancing the Arrey ball field project, along with other actions forwarding planned fairground upgrades and assuring oversight for the Monticello Bridge of Grace project.      

In attending to the February 21 regular meeting agenda, Sierra County Commissioners approved a line up of contracts and agreements aimed at advancing several anticipated improvement projects.  

Leading the way was an agreement affirming the receipt of $277,238 to plan, design, construct, furnish and equip the Arrey baseball field, delivered through a Department of Finance Administration Quality of Life grant. County manager Amber Vaughn assured commissioners there was no match required for this revenue, which must be expended before 2025. Board members also approved a change-order agreement for new fencing and an agreement pertaining to phase-two development with Las Cruces-based Highland Enterprises, Inc. and were told that with these steps accomplished, construction should soon begin in earnest.  

