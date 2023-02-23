In attending to the February 21 regular meeting agenda, Sierra County Commissioners approved a line up of contracts and agreements aimed at advancing several anticipated improvement projects.
Leading the way was an agreement affirming the receipt of $277,238 to plan, design, construct, furnish and equip the Arrey baseball field, delivered through a Department of Finance Administration Quality of Life grant. County manager Amber Vaughn assured commissioners there was no match required for this revenue, which must be expended before 2025. Board members also approved a change-order agreement for new fencing and an agreement pertaining to phase-two development with Las Cruces-based Highland Enterprises, Inc. and were told that with these steps accomplished, construction should soon begin in earnest.
In response to a question by chairman Travis Day, Vaughn indicated she felt amid rising costs, the amount of funding in hand would be sufficient to see this long-awaited improvement project through to very near completion.
•Board members endorsed a project award naming Deming Excavation, Inc. as contractor for the Monticello “Bridge of Grace” improvement project. An additional measure also secured an agreement with Wilson & Company directing the firm to proceed with the bridge improvements and to provide project oversight.
•Chief Procurement Officer Jocelyn Holguin presented commissioners with another proposed measure with Wilson & Company, which would utilize an existing on-call agreement with the firm to initiate a design phase for a planned fair barn upgrade.
In discussion, commissioner Hank Hopkins acknowledged a need for the formal design process, but emphasized how the proposed new barn should be a straightforward construction with minimal design required.
Holguin said a clearer understanding of the design and the project’s timeline would likely emerge from the next scheduled meeting with Wilson & Company officials, noting that delivery of the design was necessary to advance the initiative to construction bidding. In response to a question by vice-chair James Paxon, county manager Vaughn said a public hearing would soon be scheduled to assure community input regarding the fair barn project was received before a proposed design would be formally considered.
•Commissioners further endorsed an agreement with Highland Enterprises, Inc. to address phase-two improvements for the Hillsboro Community Center, approved a three-month extension for a consulting agreement with NM 33 Consulting, LLC pertaining to ongoing flood control efforts, and okayed a price agreement with the Lonestar Truck Group for the acquisition of a new road department water truck.
FUNDING APPLICATIONS
In addition to advancing the aforementioned projects, commissioners also approved three measures seeking annual road fund allotments through the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s cooperative SP program, the School Bus Route program (SB) and County Arterial Program (CAP). The respective measures will seek approximately $234,000 through the SP program, approximately $220,935 through the SB program and approximately $232,190 in CAP funding.
After acknowledging that each of these projects would require a 25-percent match from the county, road director Billy Neeley said requests for waivers from this obligation would be submitted for both the SP and CAP revenues. He said waivers are not available for the SB funding and told commissioners the county has been successful in securing such waivers when previously requested.
•Commissioners also joined in unanimous approval for the submission of an application for the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s annual DWI grant and distribution program.
LIQUOR LICENSE POSTPONED
Prior to the morning’s regular session, commissioners conducted a formal public hearing regarding a proposed dispenser liquor license transfer request for an establishment in Winston. While there were no public statements offered during the hearing, board members did acknowledge the receipt of a petition from five county residents objecting to the move.
In later addressing the measure, vice-chair Paxon noted state regulations required two public hearings within 45 days, before a decision might be rendered. County attorney Dave Pato noted how the commission’s schedule did not allow for two public hearings to be organized within the 45-day requirement. After reviewing the regulations, Pato suggested the commission could either move forward with an explanation regarding the county’s inability to hold two public hearings, or postpone consideration to allow for a second public hearing and attaching an explanation of this move for state authorities.
Board members indicated a desire to meet the established requirement and joined in approving a motion to postpone consideration of the liquor license transfer until another public hearing could be scheduled.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution No. 110-145 establishing a fee structure for road name change requests. County GIS Coordinator Keith Whitney said the measure would set fees for administrative requirements, as well as for the cost of a new road sign and installation.
•Board members further endorsed Resolution No. 110-146, formally appointing three volunteers to the county’s board of registration, and joined in unanimously approving a take-home vehicle request for a member of the county detention staff.
•The morning’s session included a presentation by Sierra County Arts Council representative Cary “Jagger” Gustin. He outlined a new project, which will be engaging high school students and organizations in the restoration of a 1948 Jeep. He told board members this initiative would seek to refurbish the chassis into an attractive art display, which would be donated to the county for possible placement at the county administration building. While interested in the project, chairman Day noted that the measure was not on the agenda as an action item and said consideration of support for the effort would be likely be included on the board’s next meeting agenda.
•During her report, county manager Vaughn read a statement from Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams, who was unable to attend the morning’s session. In the statement, Williams emphasized that current fire conditions throughout the county were moderate, despite recent precipitation, which has promoted the growth of grasses, as well as other dry and flashy fuels. Ryan indicated that state authorities are actively gearing up for the coming wildfire season, and told commissioners he would anticipate bringing a measure before the board to initiate annual burning restrictions in March.
•During discussion of the fire conditions and related concerns, chairman Day recognized a bill being forwarded by State Senator Crystal Diamond, which would earmark $3 million to support fire safety efforts in Sierra County. He said the measure has already received initial committee support and expressed hope for the funding to gain full approval.
•During her report, Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority executive director Michelle Atwell confirmed a need to replace the facility’s communication’s tower. Fortunately, Atwell said she was successful in securing 100-percent of the required costs for the replacement through the state’s 911 fund. She also alerted the board to a temporary blackout that will take place when the tower is switched out, but indicated steps would be taken to assure 911 services remain active throughout the effort.
