While the Sierra County Commission’s May 16 regular meeting included board approval of a number of important action items, the morning’s session was dominated by statements from county flood commissioner Sandy Jones. 

Offering comments in response to growing concerns about future flooding along Las Palomas canyon and other major drainage areas, Jones expressed dismay at what he perceived to be non-cooperative statements and actions by county commissioners. Although stating he is concerned about the condition of the county’s creeks and drainages, and keen to protect lives, Jones lingered on a list of supposed actions by county authorities, which he said have hindered the flood commission’s operational abilities. Reaching further, Jones accused commissioners of violating the states open meetings act regulations and essentially undermining his efforts.

