While the Sierra County Commission’s May 16 regular meeting included board approval of a number of important action items, the morning’s session was dominated by statements from county flood commissioner Sandy Jones.
Offering comments in response to growing concerns about future flooding along Las Palomas canyon and other major drainage areas, Jones expressed dismay at what he perceived to be non-cooperative statements and actions by county commissioners. Although stating he is concerned about the condition of the county’s creeks and drainages, and keen to protect lives, Jones lingered on a list of supposed actions by county authorities, which he said have hindered the flood commission’s operational abilities. Reaching further, Jones accused commissioners of violating the states open meetings act regulations and essentially undermining his efforts.
Ultimately, county commission chairman Travis Day asserted how comments from citizens, his fellow board members and Jones, all reflected a similar concern regarding the potential of flooding throughout the county.
Commissioners moved on to approve two measures pertaining to the flood commission. The board first joined in endorsing the acquisition of a truck and lowboy trailer no longer needed by the flood commission, and also unanimously approved a contract extension for Jan Carrejo, who has been assisting Jones.
•The morning’s regular meeting also included unanimous support of the county’s interim Fiscal Year 2024 budget, board approval of several vehicle and equipment purchases, and a vehicle maintenance agreement with the City of Elephant Butte.
•Commissioners further approved a letter seeking detailed information about the Forest Service response to last year’s Black Fire, as well as a resolution opposing the reintroduction of the M.H Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act.
