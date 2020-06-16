With only one expressed objection to Sierra County’s proposed shift to an automated direct deposit program for employee payroll services, county commission members moved on to approve the ordinance (No. 20-002) with an unanimous vote during the board’s June 16 regular meeting. Sheriff Glenn Hamilton voiced opposition to the move, which he said could increase risks of ID theft and online tampering.
Other June 16 commission action included an extension of the county’s COVID-19 health emergency declaration until August 15, endorsement of a grant agreement to further behavioral health programming and postponement of a decision on whether to proceed with construction of new administrative offices until July.
In addition to a presentation outlining a contracted broadband study of the community and standard department reports, the morning’s session further included the reappointment of Sierra Vista Hospital governing board representative Kathi Pape, as well as planning board members Patrick Garay and Larry Holmes.
