Among action items addressed by the Sierra County Commission during their December 13 regular meeting, was an unanimous approval to expand the municipality’s telecommunications siting ordinance. In this action, board members okayed the inclusion of 5G technology, along with the creation of a website to streamline service provider applications and permits.
In related action, commissioners also endorsed a revised fee schedule for wireless telecommunication facilities, along with design guidelines for small wireless facilities.
