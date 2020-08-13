In hopes of securing funding to assist area businesses, Sierra County authorities formally submitted an application for grant funding now available through a New Mexico CARES Act program.
According to county manager Bruce Swingle, the application will seek up to $500,000 in grant revenue, which if realized, will be utilized to assist community businesses. Noting that the amount ultimately awarded would likely be less than this target request, Swingle said he was nonetheless confident Sierra County would receive some level of funding to aid the community’s business sector.
While emphasizing details of the program would be announced after the anticipated award is confirmed, Swingle said the initiative was primarily geared to help offset COVID-19 related expenses. He said the county’s role would be to serve as fiscal agent in managing and distributing the grant’s revenue to qualifying establishments.
Due to the present health emergency, the pace of state bureaucratic activity has slowed in many sectors and in this regard, the county manager said he would not expect to receive a reply about the application before the county commission’s August 18 regular meeting. However, he suggested an answer would be expected in the near term and indicated area business owners should remain alert for future information about this potentially helpful opportunity.
