As the board’s regular chambers were filled with moving boxes and materials, and the new chambers on North Date Street had yet to be officially completed, Sierra County Commissioners held their December 21 regular meeting at the Albert Lyons Event Center.
Most of the morning’s agenda focused on internal business items needing attention before the calendar year’s end, as well as regular department and board reports.
After convening a public hearing on a proposed road vacation prior to the regular session, commissioners went on to approve this measure. In a separate action, the board later endorsed a road vacation request to the City of Truth or Consequences in an effort to remove a portion of Hyde Street now running through the Sierra County Fairgrounds.
In subsequent decisions, commission members approved the appointment of Brittany Martinez to the Sierra County Recreation and Tourism Board, named three citizen members to a freeholders committee and endorsed an agreement with Innovative Moving Systems to manage the pending administrative office transfer.
Commissioners further approved an in-house vehicle transfer, measures to acquire two pumper trucks from the Artesia Fire Department, and okayed a grant extension for the LEAD inmate services program being managed through The Olive Tree.
