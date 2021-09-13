In a special workshop Monday morning, September 13, Sierra County Commissioners met with department supervisors and discussed projects that may be included on the annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). Due in to state authorities later this month, the ICIP provides legislators and potential funding agencies a regularly updated list of major projects/acquisitions, to which they may refer when addressing future appropriations and/or grant opportunities.
Commissioners are anticipated to formally address the ICIP and to prioritize the county’s top five projects during the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, September 14.
After completing their review of ICIP considerations, commissioners adjourned from the workshop and reconvened at 1712 North Date Street to tour the new administration building. Slated for completion later this year the new facility will house all county administrative offices and services, with the exception of the Sheriff’s Department and Road Department, which will remain at their present South Broadway location.
