Sandy Jones addresses 2-3 col w-story.tif

During a special meeting convened at 6pm Tuesday evening, October 25, Sierra County Commissioners welcomed a full audience of interested residents, elected officials and concerned authorities for an extended discussion regarding the ongoing flooding and damage being experienced throughout the county.

Beginning with public comments, commissioners heard from numerous residents living along Las Palomas Creek, which all parties agreed was most severely impacted by the recent monsoon season rainstorms. The statements all confirmed how this year’s rains were heavier than normal and resulted in more erosion damage than in any other year in memory. While most residents indicated a willingness to help in addressing soil loss and other issues near their respective residences, county authorities were urged to provide as much assistance as possible in clearing and shoring up the primary creek channel. 

