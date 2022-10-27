During a special meeting convened at 6pm Tuesday evening, October 25, Sierra County Commissioners welcomed a full audience of interested residents, elected officials and concerned authorities for an extended discussion regarding the ongoing flooding and damage being experienced throughout the county.
Beginning with public comments, commissioners heard from numerous residents living along Las Palomas Creek, which all parties agreed was most severely impacted by the recent monsoon season rainstorms. The statements all confirmed how this year’s rains were heavier than normal and resulted in more erosion damage than in any other year in memory. While most residents indicated a willingness to help in addressing soil loss and other issues near their respective residences, county authorities were urged to provide as much assistance as possible in clearing and shoring up the primary creek channel.
Other citizen statements directed the commission’s attention to similar damage and ongoing concerns along Animas Creek and other areas of the county not presently viewed as a priority for repairs and/or remediation.
Following public comments, commission members turned to Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams, who first confirmed he was still engaged in the process of thoroughly assessing damage throughout many areas of the county. Williams then pointed out his disappointment in the confusion realized by many residents seeking information about who and/or which agency to contact regarding specific flooding issues they might be experiencing.
In this regard, Williams said he, representatives from the state’s Homeland Security office, and other concerned officials had compiled a basic informational handout, which would provide accurate contact information and direction for property owners affected by the recent floods. He told commissioners this handout represented the state’s first effort to provide a roadmap for property owners and citizens affected by floods and other disasters. Williams emphasized the document was a work-in-progress and said he hoped to see it expanded into a more comprehensive information source in the future.
Following a brief review of current conditions along Las Palomas Creek, as well as the road department’s efforts to rebuild several miles of lost roadway near San Miguel, commissioners welcomed a report from Black Range District Ranger Michael Hutchins.
Beginning with an acknowledgment that many hunters and recreational patrons of the Gila Wilderness and Black Range District were presently stuck and/or managing through muddy and treacherous conditions throughout the surrounding area as a result of the recent flooding and continuing rain. He then pointed out how with this year’s Black Fire, Sierra County and neighboring counties also affected, experienced the largest single wildfire in the state’s history, only to be followed up by the wettest monsoon season in recent memory.
Hutchins said while most of the region has thus far received at least double the normal annual rainfall, some areas of higher elevation have seen as much as 600-percent of the yearly expectations. As a result, he told commissioners the entire area is experiencing major problems with roadway washouts, erosion and overall muddy conditions. Board members were told areas at the crest of the continental divide were observed to be soggy and that vehicles attempting to cross flat sections were quickly mired in mud. In further emphasizing many of the problems now being experienced, Hutchins told commissioners that one individual had been stuck in the forest for a period of nine days.
In response to these conditions, Hutchins said his department had posted approximately 30 signs along primary forest access routes, alerting visitors to be aware of the dangerous conditions and said similar messages were being communicated online through the district’s web site and Facebook page.
State Senator Crystal Diamond was on hand for the evening’s session and pointed out how county officials were warned of the potential for the present flooding after the Black Fire moved through the region. She said there was obviously ample time to plan and prepare for the current situation, and suggested there was now a significant amount of money available to potentially aid the county and its residents. In this regard, Diamond urged county authorities to focus efforts on helping her to direct this available funding to address specific issues of concern.
It was noted that following the Black Fire, Sierra County was awarded approximately $750,000 for mitigation efforts, but commission chairman James Paxon said this revenue could not be utilized for subsequent flood damage. Commissioners acknowledged the receipt of another approximate $750,000 allocation to address current flood damage and indicated this revenue was being applied toward current repair efforts. Paxon reiterated out how county authorities are still in the process of assessing damage and determining how much it will cost to replace lost roadways, repair levees and to address a myriad of other concerning issues.
State Representative Rebecca Dow was also on hand for the evening’s session and she supported Diamond’s assertion that money is now available to assist the county. She too urged the commission to step up application efforts to take advantage of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding and other available sources of support.
In this regard, commissioners heard from South Central Council of Governments executive director Jay Armijo, who said his organization was prepared to assist the county in seeking and securing available funding from the state’s Colonias program, the US Department of Agriculture and potentially Community Development Block Grants.
After receiving the aforementioned statements, commissioners welcomed Sierra County Flood Commissioner Sandy Jones, who acknowledged the reports of damage across the county. Prior to the arrival of this year’s monsoon rains, Jones said he had flown over all of the county’s primary drainages and found them to generally be in fair shape.
In reviewing comments from property owners Jones indicated he was sympathetic to the problems now being experienced and he confirmed that flood commission revenue was now being directed toward a team of five bulldozers that began addressing problems along Las Palomas Creek on Saturday, October 22. Board members were told that the initial funding for this work would soon be expended, but Jones indicated he was prepared to direct additional revenue toward other areas in the weeks and months ahead.
With this noted, Jones explained how the repairing of levees was problematic as they serve a limited function and are all too quickly washed away by the next flood event. He told commissioners and those on hand that he would like to work toward the installation of permanent structures in some areas, but at the same time noted his priority was to address potential life safety issues first and then move on to consider other mitigation efforts.
Summarizing primary points for the commission and citizens to consider, Jones said resources can be most rapidly applied through his office. While presently holding significant funds, he noted a desire to utilize the revenue to match other available funding in order to increase the amount available to address present concerns.
Jones also emphasized how his office is funded through tax revenue, and how near 80-percent of his revenue is derived from taxes paid by residents of the county’s municipalities. In this regard, he pointed out how it was difficult to direct near one hundred percent of his available funding toward problems being experienced by rural communities, while the county’s municipalities also have flooding concerns and issues in need of attention.
Toward this situation, Jones said established drainage districts could consider petitioning to raise the present mill levy to a full five percent and also encouraged residents along the county’s primary drainages to consider forming watershed districts. Through such efforts, Jones said residents of the county’s rural communities could raise revenue that in turn could be leveraged to obtain federal funding to apply toward flood repairs and mitigation.
The flood commissioner said present taxes provide his office with approximately $400,000 per year. While current reserves are significantly higher, he said the funds are being expended, but emphasized there is not enough money to implement some of the more long term solutions many affected property owners have been suggesting.
He did point out how the cost of implementing permanent solutions along Las Palomas Canyon and/or any of the county’s other major drainages would far exceed the cost of purchasing the adjacent property and foregoing any mitigation. Jones suggested fiscally conservative legislators could opt for such a course.
As the discussion continued, commissioners acknowledged the approximate $1.8 million in reserve funds the county is presently maintaining. Vice-chair Travis Day said while he is always reluctant to using this reserve, the money is recognized as the county’s “rainy day fund,” and he suggested the present problems truly represent a rainy day situation. In this regard, he said the commission should consider utilizing the revenue to match available funding grants and otherwise direct the funding to help with the present problems being experienced by county residents.
With many of the primary issues aired and the aforementioned information shared with community residents, chairman Paxon called for a close of the evening’s discussion, emphasizing that county authorities would be working to secure funding and effect flood damage repairs.
OTHER BOARD ACTION
•Commissioners unanimously approved a Joint Powers Agreement in support of a regional Opioid Remediation Collaborative aimed at addressing issues relating to opioid abuse. With the board’s endorsement, Sierra County joins with Catron, Cibola, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Socorro and Valencia Counties to further this initiative.
•Commissioners approved a proposed Joint Powers Agreement between the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Williamsburg for law enforcement services. Sheriff Glenn Hamilton said village authorities had contacted him and told commissioners the recently increased Law Enforcement Protection Fund received by the Village would be sufficient to cover related expenses his department would likely incur.
•Board members also approved an acceptance of a $131,250 appropriation for the Sheriff’s Department, which was tabled during the commission’s previous meeting to await clarification about how the funds might be applied. Hamilton relayed a recent communication which confirmed the revenue could be utilized for staff retention and recruitment, rather than strictly applying toward the creation of an additional staff position. While still awaiting more specific expenditure guidelines, commissioner nonetheless agreed to endorse the measure and accept the funding.
•Commissioners further approved a ratification of emergency procurement, as well as Resolution No. 110-116, which pertained to the execution of a contracts, grant agreements, Memorandums of Understanding, settlement agreements and purchases
