After near a full year of data acquisition, evaluation and study, contracted engineers with Wilson & Company delivered a much-anticipated master drainage plan to Sierra County Commissioners November 16. In a presentation outlining the plan, commissioners were shown how detailed data on 53 separate drainage basins within the county were acquired and translated into a useful format to aid in future flood mitigation efforts. The study further identified six areas of major concern and provided county leaders with detailed proposals as to how issues in these areas might be best addressed. In addition to providing vital information about surface water flow throughout the county for future development, the study was noted to be an important factor in securing the necessary revenue for such flood mitigation efforts.
•Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution No.109-029 affirming their opposition to proposed legal changes being forwarded by the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission. With this measure, Sierra County joins with other county governments in suggesting the state’s actions are insensitive to potential effects at the county level, and in calling for funding to instead be focused toward behavioral health and substance abuse programs, or otherwise directed toward the true source behind incidents of civil rights abuse.
•In other action, county commissioners endorsed a resolution supporting the designation of a Veteran Service Officer for Sierra and Grant Counties, approved a memorandum of understanding relating to a Rural Health Network planning grant, and okayed a separate grant agreement for the county’s DWI program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.