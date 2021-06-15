Siding against President Joe BIden’s proposed 30x30 America the Beautiful campaign during their June 15 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners joined in unanimous support of Resolution No.109-084. This measure formalized the board’s opposition to what they suggested was only being presented as a “conservation” program.
The 30x30 initiative seeks to designate the preservation of at least 30-percent of US lands, freshwater and ocean areas by 2030.
Commission members noted how the proposed program would set aside lands from all customary uses. It was also suggested that implementation of the 30x30 plan would likely impede development of neighboring counties throughout New Mexico and across the nation.
•In other action, commission members unanimously endorsed a formal contract agreement with newly hired county manager Charlene Webb, and approved publication of an ordinance supporting a Local Economic Development Act project application by local firm of MA & Sons Chile Products.
•The July 15 commission meeting also included board approval of several road project measures, the appointment of a freeholders committee to review a potential roadway vacation, and endorsement of a renewed an agreement with the US Department of Agricultures’ Animal and Plant Inspection Service and Wildlife Services.
•Commissioners further welcomed the recognition of Sierra County Deputy Sheriff Marina Requejo, who was presented with the department’s Life Saving Award for her alert actions. In responding to a traffic incident Deputy Requejo recognized a potential health issue in an involved individual and personally assured medical intervention that successfully treated what was later deemed to be a life-threatening condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.