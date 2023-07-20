IMG_0353.JPG-Ken Lyons & board 2-3 col w-story.JPG
JSH2398

At the outset of the Sierra County Commission’s July 18 regular meeting, board members received a series of public comments, which all expressed concern about how an approximate $1.75 million legislative appropriation will be applied toward a wide range of facility needs. 

Leading the effort, former county commission Ken Lyon emphasized great displeasure with project priorities approved by the board during their June 20 meeting, which placed development of an “RV park,” at the top of the list. While Lyon was not present for the June 20 meeting and did not personally witness the commission’s deliberation regarding the fairgrounds, he nonetheless castigated members for their decision and went on to share a number of ideas about how he felt the funding should be utilized.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.