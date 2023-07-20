At the outset of the Sierra County Commission’s July 18 regular meeting, board members received a series of public comments, which all expressed concern about how an approximate $1.75 million legislative appropriation will be applied toward a wide range of facility needs.
Leading the effort, former county commission Ken Lyon emphasized great displeasure with project priorities approved by the board during their June 20 meeting, which placed development of an “RV park,” at the top of the list. While Lyon was not present for the June 20 meeting and did not personally witness the commission’s deliberation regarding the fairgrounds, he nonetheless castigated members for their decision and went on to share a number of ideas about how he felt the funding should be utilized.
Commissioners also heard from fair board representatives, Summer Woods, Becky Bartoo and Jeni Neeley, who all emphasized a desire for more significant facility upgrades and indicated they felt the development of RV accommodations should be lower on the county’s priority list.
While the commission does not customarily respond directly to public comments, in this case board members made an exception, in order to address the heartfelt concerns. Commissioner Hank Hopkins stressed his agreement with the citizen statements and clarified how the board’s intent for the “RV park,” centered on the development of basic electrical, water and sewer accommodations. He acknowledged a great need for further upgrades, and suggested that perhaps a scaled-down plan for expansion of the pavilion area should also be a key priority.
Chairman Travis Day acknowledged an apparent miscommunication with fair board representatives about the desired RV accommodations, while emphasizing the commission’s primary intent remains focused on upgrading the existing facilities.
During their June 20 session, commissioners acknowledged an initial estimate for construction of a new multi-purpose building came in at approximately $225,000, as well as how such a development would involve a series of required hurdles. Setting this initial goal aside, board members went on to discuss all of the concerns that were raised by citizen comments July 18, specifically noting an immediate need for restroom improvements, animal pen upgrades and other goals, which were ostensibly forwarded to the commission by fair board authorities. These goals included the construction of perimeter fencing, which commissioners placed as their second priority for the legislative appropriation. Recognizing the need of additional space, board members suggested remaining revenue might best be directed toward a potential expansion of the pavilion or otherwise be utilized to address a number of other pressing concerns.
After briefly responding to the citizen comments July 18, commissioners moved forward on the morning’s agenda, which included a review of the county’s priority list for this year’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan submission.
In tending to this item, commissioners unanimously agreed to place fairground improvements as their top priority. Although this year’s ICIP targets goals for 2025-to-2029 the measure will nonetheless be forwarded to state legislators and will be in view for potential funding.
For the ICIP, commissioners affirmed the county would be seeking at least two million dollars to further address the fairground’s aging facilities and infrastructure, as well as to advance the construction of additional space. In speaking to the board’s goals, chairman Day pointed out how $100,000 had already been directed toward the development of initial designs for a new multi-purpose building. With this requirement addressed, he suggested at least $100,000 of the current funding would be available to further the upgrade effort. Day also said he felt the initial miscommunications between the commission and fair board officials could now be recognized and worked through, to assure the community will be united in the goals and expectations for the fairgrounds going forward.
In her regular report earlier in the morning’s session, county manager Amber Vaughn alerted board members to a pending meeting with a new Wilson & Company engineer, who would be replacing the individual responsible for the initial multi-purpose building design. Responding to subsequent comments from the board, Vaughn suggested this upcoming meeting would allow for the commission’s thoughts toward a potential pavilion expansion to be actively considered and assessed, along with the other expressed priorities for facility improvements.
The county manage then told commissioners that the new ICIP list would be submitted to Department of Finance and Administration authorities in August and finalized in September, to be ready for consideration during the January 2024 legislative session.
Commissioners then joined in unanimously approving the 2025-2029 ICIP priority list, which in addition to fairgrounds upgrades, respectively included improvements for the Hillsboro Community Center’s kitchen, as well as funding requests for vehicle upgrades, a completion of the SugarSand Bridge repair project, and roadway/drainage improvements in the Hillsboro area.
WOLF INVESTIGATION TRAINING
Commissioners unanimously endorsed a measure which will now permit Sheriff’s Department deputies to receive training pertaining to the investigation of suspected incidents of wolf depredation.
In discussion, vice-chair Paxon indicated this was an initiative of the recently organized County Livestock Loss Authority. He stated there were a total of 320 cases of livestock depredation reported across the state last year alone. He emphasized how this has overburdened wildlife authorities regularly tasked for investigations and said members of the CLLA agreed to fund the training of law enforcement officers in hopes of better addressing such incidents.
Sheriff Joshua Baker acknowledged how this idea has been discussed for many years and in addition to expressing his support, told commissioners that two of his department’s deputies had already stepped forward to volunteer for the training.
HOTTER AND DRYER
In delivering his regular report to the commission Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams noted how previous weather forecasts for an early and strong monsoon season have yet to materialize. He went on to relay how present forecasts keep extending the current heat wave, and told the board thus far, the present spell had delivered 30 consecutive days of 100-plus degree weather to the region.
While hoping for a shift toward cooler and wetter conditions in the near term, Williams outlined ongoing firefighter preparations, as well as cooperative efforts among the county’s volunteer fire departments to address numerous fires now burning throughout the Gila Wilderness. In this regard, he said there were presently 13 active fires, which were all reportedly ignited by lightning strikes. Williams further noted how the lack of any major conflagrations across the state this year had freed up considerable firefighting assets and told commissioners firefighters were actively working to suppress the Gila region fires.
Williams further alerted the board to pending annual ISO inspections of the county’s fire departments. With the recent addition of new equipment and other upgrades, he said he felt the county’s volunteer fire departments would be in line for improved ISO ratings, which if achieved, would result in increased funding.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved a renewed Joint Powers Agreeement for law enforcement services between the Sheriff’s Department and the City of Elephant Butte. Other than a welcomed increase in the state’s annual Law Enforcement Protection Fund allotment, Sheriff Baker said the new agreement included no other revisions.
•After the county manager confirmed the final budget for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year included only minor revisions from the preliminary budget already endorsed by the board, commissioners joined in unanimously approving the final budget.
•The morning’s action items further included unanimous board approval for the appointment of a freeholders committee to review a request to vacate a portion of Oak Street in Kingston. Commissioners were told this effort was being made to allow for the installation of water and septic improvements by the property owner and that an initial examination indicated the request would only affect property owned by the individual making the request. Board members acknowledged this point, before moving on to appoint county residents Sharon Luna, LaNeer Wrye and Bruce Swingle to the freeholders committee, and indicating they would await their independent assessment before rendering a decision regarding the road vacation request.
•During his regular report, Road Director Billy Neeley said he had temporarily postponed the installation of a number of cattle guards due to the excessive heat, but indicated the effort would continue in the coming weeks.
Neeley also reported on efforts to repair the South Fork Road in Hermosa, which was effectively washed away by floodwaters last year. He told commissioners the roadway is essentially a creek, which continues to pose significant access problems for residents living in the area. Neeley said he had reached out to Forest Service authorities to potentially help with the development of a new road outside the creek channel, but has thus far received no response.
In the interim, Neeley told commissioners he would be taking steps to clear a better pathway for community residents and property owners, but indicated he had reservations as to how effective this effort would be.
