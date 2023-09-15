Gathering for a special meeting Friday morning, September 15, Sierra County Commissioners attended to a sole agenda item of new business, the consideration of Resolution No. 110-190. With commission chairman Travis Day excused from the morning’s session, vice chairman Jim Paxon relayed how the proposed measure was being forwarded in response to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s September 8 emergency order, temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public in response to several recent tragic events.
Paxon emphasized the commission’s opposition to the governor’s action and outlined the proposed resolution, which reaffirmed the board’s intent to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. The measure also reaffirmed the commission’s dedication toward protecting the rights of Sierra County’s citizenry.
(2) comments
Hoo-Wee! A 2-to-0 unanimous vote! How pathetic…
By the way, just how many people are on the City Council?
Terrible result. Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in New Mexico.
Why is carrying a gun in a public park more important than protecting our children from their LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH? Have we just given up on making society better as long as we can still personally kill someone?
