After conducting a public hearing Tuesday morning, June 20, and receiving statements from citizens urging the Sierra County Commission to pause before moving on to consider a revised Solid Waste Ordinance (No. 23-002), board members later agreed to temporarily postpone a final decision on the measure.
During the public hearing local residents pointed out concerns about potential unforeseen increases being imposed by contractors, as well as how a lack of wifi service would interfere with planned online fee operations at county solid waste collection centers.
Acknowledging the citizens’ concerns, commissioners agreed to organize a special public meeting for residents in and about the Hillsboro area, to further detail the proposed ordinance and operations. Following this gathering, board members indicated they would reintroduce the ordinance for final consideration.
•The morning’’s regular commission meeting also saw board members join in unanimous approval of pay scale revisions for the Sheriff’s Department, as well as endorse a multi-award to seven contractors for flood control construction services.
•Board members further approved priorities for planned fairground upgrades, affirm an agreement with the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District pertaining to funding for emergency watershed protection, and okayed three measures associated with the state’s annual Local Government Road Fund program.
