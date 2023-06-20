IMG_9703.JPG
After conducting a public hearing Tuesday morning, June 20, and receiving statements from citizens urging the Sierra County Commission to pause before moving on to consider a revised Solid Waste Ordinance (No. 23-002), board members later agreed to temporarily postpone a final decision on the measure. 

During the public hearing local residents pointed out concerns about potential unforeseen increases being imposed by contractors, as well as how a lack of wifi service would interfere with planned online fee operations at county solid waste collection centers. 

