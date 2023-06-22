In conducting a formal public hearing focusing on the newly revised Solid Waste Ordinance (No. 232-002) Tuesday morning, June 20, Sierra County Commissioners received comments from local residents urging a temporary halt in the process.
The public comments pointed out concerns about the proposed changeover to a commercial contractor and questioned if customers might face impromptu rate increases in the future. Board members were also alerted to the lack of wifi service at a number of county solid waste collection sites and told how this posed issues for the planned debit card payment program.
Later in the morning’s session, as commissioners moved to address the proposed solid waste ordinance, board members acknowledged the citizen concerns and agreed that an additional public meeting for residents of Hillsboro and surrounding communities would be warranted. In this regard, commissioners joined in approving a motion to temporarily postpone consideration of the ordinance.
The board then directed administrative staff to organize a public meeting to be held in Hillsboro, which would provide residents with a review of the proposed Solid Waste Ordinance and allow an opportunity to consider both the aforementioned issues and/or other citizen concerns.
FAIRGROUND PRIORITIES
After receiving an approximate $1.75 million legislative appropriation to design and construct improvements for the Sierra County Fairgrounds, both the Sierra County Fair Board and county authorities have been eager to advance the much-needed renovations.
County manager Amber Vaughn relayed how the county’s on-call engineers with Wilson & Company were hired to develop a master plan for the project. She noted how the fair board’s initial priority was for the construction of a new multi-purpose building, along with the development of RV accommodations and perimeter fencing. Vaughn suggested the appropriated funding would not be sufficient to cover the cost of constructing a new multi-purpose building, but in an effort to move the project forward urged commissioners to prioritize project goals within the available funding limits.
In discussion, commissioner Hank Hopkins expressed a desire to meet the fair board’s primary goal of constructing a new building, but stressed he also did not want to start a project that could not be finished.
Vice-chairman James Paxon indicated he felt the initial estimate of approximately $225,000 for the construction of a metal building was “outlandish.” While acknowledging the perspective, Vaughn noted how development of a new building would first require the completion of engineering drawings and plans, before the initiative could be put out for bids to either confirm or abate the commissioner’s suspicions.
After acknowledging the potential of realizing an onsite extension office through remodeling efforts, the vice-chair noted the poor condition of the fairground’s restrooms. Paxon suggested the health and safety of community members was endangered by the state of these facilities and indicated he felt renovations should be a priority.
Chairman Travis Day noted how he and county manager Vaughn recently met with state senator Crystal Diamond to discuss the fairgrounds. He relayed how this meeting led to thoughts of moving forward with the other established priorities of developing RV accommodations and constructing a perimeter fence, and utilizing remaining revenue for facility renovations. This stated, Day said he fully agreed with Paxon regarding the condition of the fairgrounds restrooms. Emphasizing how he felt this was embarrassing for the community, the chairman expressed a desire to assure a full remodeling was included in the upcoming renovation plans.
After further discussing the potential of adding on to the current pavilion as a stop gap approach to meeting the need for additional space, commissioners joined in unanimously approving a recommended approach for the project.
Board members agreed the first priority should be to construct an onsite RV park, followed by renovation of the facility’s restrooms and initially, construction of perimeter fencing. While listing the fencing as their third priority, commissioners questioned the immediate need and expressed a greater desire to utilize the available revenue for an expansion of the pavilion if the remaining funding will allow.
SHERIFF BOOSTS PAY SCALE
Following an assessment of regional law enforcement departments and other agencies, Sheriff Joshua Baker told commissioners he found the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department’s salaries to be the lowest in southwest New Mexico. Further confirming how the pool of prospective employees is currently non-existent, Baker went on to outline a proposed pay scale revision for his department.
Although recognizing the county would not be able to compete with salary levels now in place for state police or many other regional agencies, the Sheriff said he felt the proposed increases were necessary to retain his present staff and would help to attract some level of interest from prospective applicants.
Commissioners acknowledged the present situation and indicated they agreed with the Sheriff’s perspective. After affirming the proposed pay scale revisions would be accomplished within the department’s budget, board members voted unanimously in favor of a motion to approve the Sheriff’s request.
OTHER ACTION ITEMS
•Commissioners unanimously approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Truth or Consequences, which will allow the county’s road department to effect ground work improvements to the city’s Adobe Hills Shooting Range. Vice-chair Paxon noted a safety concern would require the development of a vertical backstop for a portion of the range.
•Following a recent call for contractor bids, commissioners approved a multi-award naming seven separate firms to provide the county with flood control construction services. Named in the measure were SmithCo Construction, Inc., Lanford Excavation, LLC., Bartoo Sand & Gravel, Inc., R. Minnix Construction, Inc., Black Range Enterprises, LLC., Garrett Western Construction Co., Inc., and Sierra Valley Construction, LLC.
•Board members unanimously approved an agreement with the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District pertaining to emergency watershed protection efforts. County manager Vaughn said this measure would authorize a $43,750 match by the county, which chairman Day indicted would be paired with a similar contribution from the SSWCD. The approved agreement states this revenue will satisfy the county’s commitment to sponsor applications seeking recovery from the Black Fire to the federal Emergency Watershed Protection Program.
•Commissioner further approved three associated resolutions seeking participation and match waivers from the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s annual Local Government Road Fund program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.