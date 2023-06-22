Sheriff Baker & Board 2-3 col w-story.tiff

PAY INCREASES - After Sheriff Joshua Baker, standing at podium, outlined how the pay scale for his department is the lowest offered by law enforcement agencies throughout the state’s southwest region, county commissioners joined in unanimously supporting significant pay scale revisions he recommended Tuesday, June 20. The morning’s regular meeting also saw commissioners advance efforts to renovate the county fairgrounds, approve a multi-award contract for flood control construction, and okay an agreement with the City of Truth or Consequences for shooting range upgrades.   

In conducting a formal public hearing focusing on the newly revised Solid Waste Ordinance (No. 232-002) Tuesday morning, June 20, Sierra County Commissioners received comments from local residents urging a temporary halt in the process. 

The public comments pointed out concerns about the proposed changeover to a commercial contractor and questioned if customers might face impromptu rate increases in the future. Board members were also alerted to the lack of wifi service at a number of county solid waste collection sites and told how this posed issues for the planned debit card payment program. 

