Among action items addressed during their May 24 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners joined in unanimous approval of a new salary plan, which affect approximately 82 current staff positions and upon implementation, bring about salary increases for at least 46 present posts. Board members also approved Ordinance No.22-002, which will “de-earmark” gross receipt tax revenue previously directed to indigent services and allow the fund to be utilized for the salary upgrades through the county’s general fund. Prior to approving this measure, board members were assured sufficient funding remained in place to address indigent care requirements.
•Commissioners also unanimously approved Resolution No. 110-082, which formally declared a disaster in Sierra County relating to the ongoing Black Fire. It was noted that this measure would open the pathway for disaster relief funding through the state.
•Other board action included a 2-to-1 majority decision supporting a salary increase for elected officials and appointed chief deputy posts, unanimous approval of the 2022/2023 interim budget, and endorsement of a resolution supporting the use of county roads for construction of the planned transmission line by Sunzia Transmissions, LLC.
•The May 24 regular meeting further included numerous public comments urging commissioners to abandon the use of electronic voting machines, board approval of several agreements pertaining to the development of Behavioral Health services, as well as approval of a number of regular business items and customary department reports.
