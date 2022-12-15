Sandy Jones & Board 2-3 col w-story .tif

Prior to their December 13 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners convened a public hearing about proposed revisions to the county’s Wireless Telecommunications Facilities Siting Ordinance, No.22-007. In outlining the measure, county GIS Coordinator Keith Whitney said the proposed changes would allow for the introduction of 5G technology to the existing ordinance, and would also assure development of a Wireless Telecommunications Services website hub to streamline future applications and permitting processes. 

As there were no statements of support or objection to the proposed ordinance revisions offered, commission chairman James Paxon closed the public hearing.

