Prior to their December 13 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners convened a public hearing about proposed revisions to the county’s Wireless Telecommunications Facilities Siting Ordinance, No.22-007. In outlining the measure, county GIS Coordinator Keith Whitney said the proposed changes would allow for the introduction of 5G technology to the existing ordinance, and would also assure development of a Wireless Telecommunications Services website hub to streamline future applications and permitting processes.
As there were no statements of support or objection to the proposed ordinance revisions offered, commission chairman James Paxon closed the public hearing.
In returning to the ordinance later in the session, Whitney reiterated the aforementioned points and with no expressed questions or reservations, board members joined in unanimously endorsing a motion to approve the ordinance changes.
With this measure addressed, commissioners moved on to also unanimously approved Resolution No.110-120 reaffirming the established fee structure for wireless telecommunication facilities, as well as Resolution No.110-121, defining guidelines for “small wireless facility design.”
As commissioners attended to the latter measure, Whitney explained how improved technology had reduced the size of wireless transmission equipment, allowing for some units to be sited in locations other than on established communications towers. He told commissioners the proposed resolution would define the siting requirements for firms seeking to employ such technology.
WOLF MANAGEMENT MOU ENDORSED
Although expressing reservations, commission members ultimately agreed to approve a Memorandum of Understanding and to participate in a multi-agency collaboration for Mexican Wolf Recovery and Management.
Chairman Paxon recalled how in 2020, Sierra County filed a lawsuit against the Fish and Wildlife Service opposing wolf introduction initiatives being conducted on the Ladder Ranch. While this lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, he noted how the litigation effectively silenced communication with respective state authorities.
During this period, commissioners were first invited to consider the aforementioned MOU and in strongly expressing their desire to not compromise the county’s opposition to wolf management practices, opted to forego the invitation.
As the previous litigation was dismissed and due to the opportunity the MOU would allow for improved information and communication, commissioners agreed to participate with the established coalition. Prior to endorsing the MOU, county attorney Dave Pato assured the board they could withdraw from the agreement should they later decide that participation was not in the county’s interest.
SPACE FIRM AGREEMENT EXTENDED
With an unanimous vote, commissioners approved the three-year extension of a previous Project Participation Agreement with AeroVironment, Inc., a manufacturer of Unmanned Aircraft Systems presently operating at Spaceport America.
During public comment, a representative of the New Mexico Economic Development Department outlined how the firm is coping with delays, but aims to follow through with the creation of promised employment opportunities and urged board member to extend the agreement.
In addressing the measure, chairman Paxon noted how AeroVironment has already invested a considerable amount in their development and in being a tenant firm at Spaceport America. He said this has already provided a positive fiscal impact for the county and suggested the extension would provide further benefits for the community.
OTHER ITEMS AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Bohannan Huston for engineering design pertaining to the Sugar Sand Bridge project, as well as subsequent agreements with Don Chalmers Ford for a road department vehicle acquisition and with Pete’s Equipment Repair for the renovation of a brush truck for the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
•Board members further joined in unanimous approval of several revisions to the county’s established travel policy, Resolution No.110-126 establishing the county’s business calendar for 2023 and Resolution No.110-127, setting a salary for the Sheriff’s Executive Assistant meeting present constitutional and state requirements.
•In delivering an annual report to the board, flood commissioner Sandy Jones highlighted ongoing efforts to address recent flood damage, while also outlining his plans to improve communications and information access for county residents. Jones noted efforts were currently aimed at resolving an issue with the Army Corps of Engineers now inhibiting flood mitigation efforts along Las Palomas Canyon. In this regard, the flood commissioner acknowledged confusing regulations and said he would be looking to establish clear and concise understandings pertaining to Sierra County’s major drainage zones. Jones said he was also working to secure an outstanding Homeland Security reimbursement and in response to a question about T-or-C’s Cantrell Dam, assured the board he would seek information about current plans while further detailing how maintenance of such structures is key.
•In his regular report, Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams said preliminary flood damage assessments for 16 identified sites throughout Sierra County had been submitted and that he was presently awaiting responses from the respective authorities. In addition to outlining current wildfire mitigation efforts now being implemented to prepare for 2023, Williams said the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department was poised to accept delivery of a new 3000-gallon pumper truck that was acquired through a previous grant award. He further noted how the current delivery time for new vehicles was stretching to two-years or more. In this regard Williams told commissioners that focus was now centered on an opportunity to obtain quality used vehicles no longer needed by Doña Ana County and through the recent elimination of five fire stations in Eddy County.
•In addition to noting the present inmate population was 57 individuals, a marked reduction from that seen over the past several years, the detention center report also included a brief update from administrator Virginia Lee regarding the county’s participation with a federal committee. She outlined how this group is looking at ways to reduce the fiscal impacts of “familiar face” inmates who place overt strain on operational budgets, as well as other ways to reduce recidivism rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.