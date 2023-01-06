Prior to gathering for their first regular meeting of the New Year Friday morning, January 6, Sierra County Commissioners welcomed Seventh District Judge Roscoe Wood, who was on hand to preside over an official swearing-in ceremony for the county’s newly elected officials.
After duly reciting their respective oaths of office, Judge Wood and those on hand applauded returning commissioners James Paxon and Travis Day, returning county assessor Michael Huston and returning Probate Judge Thomas Pestak. The morning’s session also included a ceremonial confirmation of Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker, who was officially sworn into office by Seventh District Court Chief Judge Mercedes Murphy Friday, December 30.
•In addressing a series of annual items on the morning’s regular agenda, commissioners first tended to the annual election of officers.
After serving as commission chairman for four years, James Paxon expressed a desire to step away from the board’s lead post and nominated commissioner Travis Day to serve as the new chairman. With a supporting second from commissioner Hank Hopkins, the board unanimously approved the nomination and Day assumed the chairman’s role for the remainder of the morning’s session.
Following his election, Day entered a motion for Paxon to serve as the board’s vice-chairman for the coming year. With Hopkins again supporting the nomination, commissioners joined in unanimous approval of Paxon’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.