Prior to gathering for their first regular meeting of the New Year Friday morning, January 6, Sierra County Commissioners welcomed Seventh District Judge Roscoe Wood, who was on hand to preside over an official swearing-in ceremony for the county’s newly elected officials.

After duly reciting their respective oaths of office, Judge Wood and those on hand applauded returning commissioners James Paxon and Travis Day, returning county assessor Michael Huston and returning Probate Judge Thomas Pestak. The morning’s session also included a ceremonial confirmation of Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker, who was officially sworn into office by Seventh District Court Chief Judge Mercedes Murphy Friday, December 30.

