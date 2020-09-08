Gathering for a special meeting Tuesday morning, September 8, Sierra County Commissioners approved two application agreement submissions for available CARE Act funding. One application focused on reimbursements for COVID-19-related expenses and the other will seek to secure funding to aid small businesses struggling through the present crisis.
After receiving a summary from Sierra County Assessor Michael Huston, commissioners also voted unanimously to approve the established property tax rates for 2020. With no further items on the special meeting agenda, the morning’s session was adjourned.
Following the special meeting (above), commissioners moved on to convene a workshop to discuss a proposed pay increased for the sheriffs department, as well as three other proposed increases for the Detention Center, Misdemeanor Compliance Program and Flood Director. Each of the proposed incentive plans would utilize funding already present within the respective departments’ budgets and would not reportedly seek any additional revenue from the county’s already tight general budget.
At the conclusion of the workshop, commissioners indicated they would consider the proposals and would be expecting a final revised plan from the sheriff’s department prior to the board’s upcoming September 15 regular meeting.
