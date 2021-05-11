Keeping pace with other municipalities across the state, Sierra County Commissioners and administrative team members joined for a special budget workshop Tuesday morning, May 11. The full day’s schedule included meetings with all department managers and/or representatives, as well as detailed scrutiny of all established programs and ongoing projects.
Gathered at the meeting’s outset above left to right were finance director Becky Mena, interim county manager Serena Bartoo, county treasurer Candace Chavez, commissioner Hank Hopkins, commission vice-chair Travis Day and commission chairman James Paxon.
