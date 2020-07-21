With an unanimous vote July 21, Sierra County Commissioners gave final approval to an approximate $2.72 million contract with SmithCo Construction, for the development of new administrative offices. The new county offices will be located in the former Amins Home Furnishings building on North Date Street. The approved contract will cover all necessary renovations and the installation of a new roof.
•With another unanimous vote, board members approved the county’s final budget for the 2020/2021 Fiscal Year. The budget will now be forwarded to state authorities for a final review.
•Commissioners approved the establishment of an exemption form for county staff members who may choose to opt out of the county’s recently approved direct deposit program. In this regard, commissioners later approved just such an exemption request submitted by Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton.
•In other action, board members approved funding for three Local Government Road Fund projects, extended an agreement between the Sheriff’s Department and the T-or-C School District, and endorsed a renewal of the county’s membership with the South Central Council of Governments.
•The July 21 regular commission meeting further included a call for the organization of a Sierra County Film advisory board and the appointment of Thomas Pestak and Gary Schinagel to the Assessor’s Office’s Protest Board, among other action items.
