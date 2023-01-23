IMG_5658.JPG

In gathering for a special meeting Monday morning, January 23, Sierra County Commissioners attended to several timely measures.

Topping the list of action items was no doubt the initiation of planned improvements for the Sierra County Fairgrounds through the formal acceptance of a $1.75 million legislative appropriation acquired last year by state senator Crystal Diamond. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.