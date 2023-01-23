In gathering for a special meeting Monday morning, January 23, Sierra County Commissioners attended to several timely measures.
Topping the list of action items was no doubt the initiation of planned improvements for the Sierra County Fairgrounds through the formal acceptance of a $1.75 million legislative appropriation acquired last year by state senator Crystal Diamond.
Commissioners unanimously approved the measure and were told that initial designs for the construction of a new multipurpose building and RV park would be expected by summer.
The morning’s session also included board approval of capital appropriations for the Sheriff’s department and county road department, as well as the endorsement of an agreement with the City of Elephant Butte for law enforcement services.
