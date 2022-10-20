The Sierra County Commission’s October 17 regular meeting included board action on a number service agreements and standard operational measures, as well as saw members officially welcome county manager Amber Vaughn to the administration, and bid farewell to now, former county manager, Charlene Webb.
While addressing these business items and milestones, a significant portion of the morning’s session focused on public comments and staff reports detailing recent flood damage and on-going threats along all of Sierra County’s primary water sheds leading from the Black Range, Gila Wilderness and San Mateo Mountains.
Commissioners were offered statements from several ranchers and property owners along Las Palomas Creek, and other primary watersheds. These reports all outlined how the recent steady stream of monsoon rains have resulted in an unprecedented amount of runoff and subsequent erosion, which has already exceeded damage most can recall and is now threatening to undermine private structures and residences. Several public comments also told commissioners of efforts to communicate concerns to Sierra County’s Flood Commissioner, Sandy Jones, which reportedly resulted in either no response, or statements indicating his office would not be taking action to assist the county in addressing the present flooding issues.
During his regular report to the commission later in the session, Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams confirmed many of the issues highlighted by the citizen comments and went on to provided the board with a PowerPoint presentation with numerous images of the significant erosion seen along Las Palomas Creek.
Further emphasizing the extraordinary nature of this year’s monsoon season flooding, Williams first noted that as of October 5, Sierra County had received between 200 and 300-percent of the area’s normal annual precipitation. While this alone would seem to be significant, he told commissioners that sections of this spring’s Black Fire and Bear Trap Fires’ burn scars have actually received between 400 and 600-percent of the annual rain expected for those higher elevations. With rainstorms moving through the region that morning and forecasted for the near term, the county’s ESA suggested runoff erosion would likely continue to occur and pose additional issues.
Williams said his primary concern at the moment was that a number of county residents and property owners are now in positions of being inaccessible EMS or other first responders. He pointed out how several long-standing levees along Las Palomas Creek have been washed away, as well how the main channel is now cluttered with many large cottonwoods, smaller trees and an assortment of other debris. Several power poles have also been undermined, threatening not only the loss of power for residents in the area, but the potential for an extended outage.
While emphasizing the photographs he shared did not adequately detail the damage present along Las Palomas Creek, Williams told commissioners that similar damage and mounting concerns were effecting all of Sierra County’s watersheds. In this regard he noted that important levees along Animas Creek had also been washed away, leaving homes vulnerable to future flooding, and indicated concerns of this nature were both present and expanding in many other areas throughout the county.
Concerning the recent loss of an important diversion structure along Las Palomas Creek, commission vice-chair Travis Day confirmed that repair efforts had already been made. Williams indicated the structure was lost earlier in the year to runoff and relayed how county crews expended their available budget in fixing the damage, only to see the structure washed away again by subsequent runoff. He went on to tell commissioners of a similar issue in Monticello Canyon and stressed that the damage thus far encountered throughout many areas of the county have gone well beyond issues that can be effectively mended by a group of “friendly neighbors.”
In his report county road director Billy Neeley relayed how his crews have been steadily working to address numerous washouts that occur following nearly every passing storm, while at the same time focusing all other efforts on rebuilding roadways completely washed away earlier this year. He told commissioners attention is presently centered on rebuilding an approximate one and a half mile section of roadway lost in the San Miguel area, while efforts to address nearly three miles of road surface lost near Hermosa have yet to begin. Regarding the latter concern, Neeley said he was forced to utilize a Sheriff’s Department 4x4 for access, the last time he inspected the road issue in Hermosa.
Commissioner Hank Hopkins expressed his appreciation for the county’s road department crews for assisting several citizens who became mired in a creek bed near San Miguel, and also shared a concern about debris accumulation. Along with trees, mud and rocks, Hopkins noted how the unprecedented erosion seen in many areas has also pulled cars, tires, fences and a wide assortment of other debris into creek channels. He said he is worried about this material damming up the flow of creeks, posing the threat of more severe flooding in the future, and said the commission needed to do something to address the issue.
Acknowledging how the lack of a county flood director and the present unresponsiveness of the flood commissioner was placing a heavy burden on area property owners to take the lead in addressing flood damage, Vice-chair Day shared concerns about the situation. He noted how many property owners do not have the equipment necessary to properly clear debris and/or repair erosion damage. He suggested that relying upon property owners to fix the flood damage would see some effectively manage repairs, while others, perhaps upstream, would be incapable of proper remediation. This Day noted could create a patchwork of repairs that might easily be undermined by future rain events, creating tension between neighboring landowners. He suggested county assistance and help from other available sources would be necessary to assure creek channels were effectively cleared and diversion structures are responsibly restored.
Prior to moving forward on the morning’s agenda, as there was no related action item to address, commission chairman James Paxon thanked Williams for compiling a detailed record of the ongoing flood damage and concerns. He indicated efforts would be made to gain the necessary funding and support required to both safeguard Sierra County residents and address the damage incurred across the county.
BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Commissioners unanimously approved the publication of Ordinance No. 22-007, which county attorney Dave Pato said was aimed at implementing a Wireless Telecommuncation Siting contract the board had previously approved. He noted the measure would return to the commission for a public hearing, before the board would address final consideration.
•Board members opted to postpone consideration of a proposed $131,250 appropriation, which would ostensibly allow the Sheriff’s Department to add another deputy to their staff. Questions arose regarding whether residual funding might be applied toward future retention of the staff addition, as well as about how the state’s offer of one year’s funding would be structured.
•In separate measures, commissioners unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Fire Marshal for the lease of office space in the county’s administration building, as well as purchase agreement with the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District pertaining to the current extension office lease agreement.
•Commission members further joined in unanimous approval of a renewal for the Olive Tree COAP/COSSAP grant, endorsed a Joint Powers Agreement with the City of Elephant Butte for continued law enforcement services, and approved a bid award for the Sheriff’s/Road department roof repair project.
•Other action items approved during the morning’s session included the appointment of county manager Vaughn as a board representative to the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority, a take-home vehicle request for the Sheriff’s Department, and following an executive session, commissioners joined in approving Areas 2,3 & 4 of a proposed road vacation request from the Chloride community. In response to a citizen protest shared during the morning’s public comments session, board members opted to take no action regarding Area-one, as defined in the original request.
•Endorsing a request by chairman Paxon, commissioners unanimously approved a letter of support for an ongoing effort to establish a New Mexico chapter for the National Women In Agriculture Association. Further information about this organization is available online by visiting their established Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/nationalwomeninag/).
