The Sierra County Commission’s October 17 regular meeting included board action on a number service agreements and standard operational measures, as well as saw members officially welcome county manager Amber Vaughn to the administration, and bid farewell to now, former county manager, Charlene Webb. 

While addressing these business items and milestones, a significant portion of the morning’s session focused on public comments and staff reports detailing recent flood damage and on-going threats along all of Sierra County’s primary water sheds leading from the Black Range, Gila Wilderness and San Mateo Mountains. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.